Riley Keough pens heartfelt tribute to late brother Benjamin: 'This is true heartbreak'

Riley Keough posted an emotional tribute to her late brother Benjamin on Instagram on Saturday. Benjamin, who was Lisa Marie Presley's son and Elvis Presley's grandson, died by suicide July 12 at the age of 27. Keough shared several photos alongside her first statement since Benjamin's death, calling him her “twin soul” and “best friend.”

"Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me," Keough, 31, wrote in her Instagram post. "You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love," she continued. "I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."

Keough is known for her performances in such films as Mad Max: Fury Road, Logan Lucky, and American Honey. She is the eldest daughter of Presley and her ex-husband Danny Keough.

Story continues

A representative for Presley previously told EW that she is "inconsolable and beyond devastated" over Benjamin's death, adding that she is "trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Related content: