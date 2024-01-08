Riley Keough Admits She's 'Not Much of a Songwriter' and Is Wary of a Music Career — but 'Never Say Never'

The actress is up for a 2024 Golden Globe for her role on 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Amy Sussman/Getty Riley Keough

Riley Keough isn't necessarily ruling out the possibility of following in her family's musical footsteps.

After showing off her vocal chops last year on Prime Video's Daisy Jones & The Six, the actress was asked by Variety's Marc Malkin during Variety and ET’s Golden Globes digital pre-show on Sunday about the likelihood of her putting out an album. But Keough, 34, admitted, "Probably never, to be honest."

"I don't really think I'm, like, much of a songwriter," she continued. "So we'll see. You know, I'll never say never."

As Malkin suggested she "can get someone to write something" for her, Keough jokingly added, "I'll write an album with you!"

Keough's acting and vocal performance on Daisy Jones & The Six was a standout moment for the popular book to television adaptation. Her efforts in the limited series led to both an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination.

Despite how impressive her vocal abilities were to critics and fans alike, Keough — who is the granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, and the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley — claimed she had never sung before her role on Daisy Jones & The Six.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Riley Keough

"I'm just so grateful that I slid on through feeling like a professional singer somehow," she said on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast in June 2023. "I mean, we had so much time rehearsing and we had a huge team of people who were helping us through … we had so much time together, and so much rehearsal time, that's not typical. That really was extremely effective and was the only way we were able to feel, in my opinion, like we knew what we were doing."

Keough added, "Some of us, especially Sam and myself, if you'd put us up on a stage, like two weeks after we were cast, it would have been very different than what you see in the show. And very embarrassing."

