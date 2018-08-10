Riley Herbst to make pair of NASCAR Truck starts with DGR-Crosley

Herbst, 19, will compete in next week’s Truck race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and the November race at ISM Raceway near Phoenix in DGR-Crosley’s No. 54 Toyota.

He will also compete in next month’s K&N Pro Series East race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for organization.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to join DGR-Crosley for a few races this season,” said Herbst. “They’ve shown impressive speed in the Truck Series and are dominating the K&N Series right now.

“I think we'll have a real shot to run up front and contend for a win in all three races. Having David (Gilliland, team co-owner) to lean on will be a huge asset as well. I was able to work with the No. 54 crew some last week in a test at Bristol and we learned a lot that will help us next week.”

Herbst, a member of the 2018 NASCAR Next class, has nine top-10 and six top-five finishes (including two seconds) this season in ARCA and is currently third in the series standings.

He made his Truck series debut earlier this season at Gateway with Kyle Busch Motorsports and finished sixth. He also finished sixth in his Xfinity Series debut earlier this season at Iowa with Joe Gibbs Racing.