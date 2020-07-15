RIL 43rd AGM Today: How and Where to Watch the First-Ever Virtual Annual General Meeting by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries on Wednesday

Mumbai, July 14: The first ever virtual annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will be held today, July 14, reports said. The meeting will be held through multiple channels. In a regulatory filing, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) had informed that the firm's 43rd annual meet will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 2 pm through video conferencing/other audio-visual means owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Sensex Zooms 650 Points to 36,691, Nifty Crosses 10,780 Mark, Wipro Stock Up 15% After IT Major Beats Estimate in Q1FY21

People can watch the RIL’s virtual AGM through various platforms. RIL will broadcast the AGM through its Flame of Truth and Jio channels on YouTube. The 43rd annual general meet will also be streamed on RIL’s Facebook profile and Twitter handle. Viewers can also log in through a Chatbot assistant, powered by Haptik, on WhatsApp to attend the RIL AGM. To be a part of the AGM on Chatbot, the individual will have to send “Hi” to +917977111111 to access the Reliance Industries’ AGM WhatsApp Chatbot Assistant. List of Richest People in The World 2020: Mukesh Ambani Becomes World's 6th Richest Person.

Reports inform that shareholders will also be able to access the live-stream through RIL’s JioMeet link. According to a report by PTI, the shareholders can now log into the event live, listen to the plans and comment and participate. RIL, the firm owned by Mukesh Ambani, is the only listed entity having a market cap of more than Rs 12 lakh crore. Reports inform that the firm has successfully achieved its target that it had set in the last AGM - to become a net debt free well before its schedule of March 31, 2021.

Also Read | ‘Novak Djokovic Didn’t Commit Any Crime’: Dominic Thiem Defends World No 1 Tennis Player Embroiled in Adria Tour Controversy That Saw Players Getting Infected With COVID-19