Rikki Neave’s mother denies catalogue of child abuse

Emily Pennink, PA Old Bailey Correspondent
·5 min read

The mother of murdered schoolboy Rikki Neave has denied grabbing him around the neck as “punishment for being naughty”.

Rikki, aged six, was strangled and then posed naked in woods near his Peterborough home in November 1994.

His mother Ruth Neave was cleared of his murder but admitted child cruelty, for which she was sentenced to seven years in prison, the Old Bailey heard.

Rikki’s death remained a mystery for more than 20 years until a DNA breakthrough allegedly pointing to James Watson, a local boy who was seen with the victim on the day he went missing.

On Tuesday, Watson’s barrister Jennifer Dempster QC suggested Rikki bore the brunt of his mother’s cruelty as she outlined a series of incidents.

Rikki Neave
Rikki Neave (PA)

At the age of three years and nine months, Rikki was left screaming after he was locked out of the house in his pyjamas, jurors heard.

Ms Neave allegedly went on to hold her son around his neck in front of police officers until he went “red in the face”.

On a visit to a chemists, she allegedly “thumped Rikki with such force he went flying out the door”.

And on another occasion, Ms Neave allegedly held Rikki upside down on a bridge as he screamed.

She also grabbed Rikki around the throat, pushed him against a wall and lifted him up “to the point his feet were about a foot above the ground”, Ms Dempster said.

The defence lawyer suggested that Ms Neave would grab Rikki around the neck and push him against a wall “as a punishment for being naughty”.

The witness repeatedly denied the incidents happened.

Ms Dempster went on to describe an incident in August 1994 when the witness “lost her temper” after Rikki called her a “slag”.

She said: “I suggest you grabbed him, forced him against the wall, you pushed his head back, you forcibly opened his mouth and you put a bottle of washing up liquid into it and then you squeezed it.”

Ms Neave responded: “No that never happened. I put some Fairy liquid into his mouth but it was empty.”

Ms Dempster asked: “Did he say ‘sorry mum, I love you’ before he vomited?”

Ms Neave replied: “No, he did not vomit.”

A month before his disappearance, Ms Neave allegedly threatened to kill Rikki after he asked for sweeties in a newsagents, jurors heard.

Ms Neave also wrote “idiot” on Rikki’s forehead, saying it was a “French word”, it was claimed.

Ms Dempster said: “By November 1994 you were at the end of your tether with the children.

“I suggest by November 28 there were two loves in your life: the first was (then-husband) Dean Neave and the second was speed.”

Ms Neave said: “I do not agree.”

The court heard she told police that Mr Neave had threatened to murder Rikki after he called his stepfather a “waste of space” the day before his disappearance.

Ms Dempster said: “Is that one example of your attempts both then and now to put the blame and the spotlight on to other people and away from yourself?”

The witness denied it.

Ms Dempster said: “You told the jury last Thursday that you got told to plead guilty, that you were bullied into it, you did not know what you were pleading guilty to. Why did you plead guilty?”

Ms Neave replied: “I thought I was pleading guilty to just smacking the children and that’s it.”

Ms Dempster asked: “You were told if you do not plead guilty to the cruelty charges you may go away for the murder for a very long time?

“And so it comes to this that you now say in 2022 you were not guilty of the cruelty and neglect charges, save that you smacked your children from time to time?”

Ms Neave said: “Yes, it is actually, if you don’t mind.”

The lawyer said: “That, Ms Neave, is nonsense.”

The witness replied: “It is not nonsense.”

Ms Dempster went on: “The judge told you you were guilty of appalling and systematic cruelty to your children, and he was right.

“The judge described you as wholly unfit to be a mother, and that’s the truth.

“The judge told you that the harm you had done to your children was incalculable.”

James Watson court case
Ruth Neave appeared via video link (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Ms Neave repeatedly denied the barrister’s claims.

Ms Dempster said: “The judge told you he had to impose a sentence to reflect just how serious your offending was.

“What sentence were you expecting for the cruelty?”

The witness replied: “Probation, that’s what I got told by my solicitor.”

Ms Dempster said: “You must have been horrified when the judge sentenced you to seven years’ imprisonment because in your mind all you had done was smacked your children?”

Ms Neave, who has had no contact with her children since, replied: “To put it bluntly, yeah.”

The witness went on to admit having taken “dope” and “speed” but said she stopped when she was pregnant.

She denied that she would inject speed six or seven times a day or that she had taken drugs the night before Rikki went missing.

She admitted dealing in speed until October 1994 to “feed the kids”.

Ms Dempster said: “I suggest it’s well known and it’s true you were using the children to collect drugs.”

Ms Neave, who gave evidence by video link, replied: “I never used the children to get drugs for me.”

Watson, now aged 40, of no fixed address, has denied Rikki’s murder.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meridian police searching for 21-year-old Idaho woman accused of crimes against children

    Karla Ramirez missed a change of plea hearing on Jan. 3, causing a bench warrant to be issued against her.

  • Rikki Neave’s mother ‘horrified’ to be jailed for ‘smacking’ children

    James Watson, 40, denies strangling Rikki Neave near his Peterborough home in 1994.

  • Rogan sorry after COVID misinformation backlash

    Popular U.S. podcaster Joe Rogan has apologized amid a backlash against COVID-19 misinformation on his program on the Spotify streaming service.Rogan shared a 10-minute apology on Instagram after Spotify said it would add a "content advisory" to any episode with a discussion of COVID, a first step into the field of content moderation that other platforms such as Facebook have found challenging and costly."So, my pledge to you is that I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people's perspectives so we can maybe find a better point of view"Rogan, a prominent vaccine skeptic, has stirred controversy with COVID skeptic guests and his own views on the pandemic, vaccines, and government mandates to control the virus, alienating prominent figures from singer-songwriter Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and guitarist Nils Lofgren, who asked that their music be removed from Spotify in protest.In the video posted Sunday evening, Rogan apologized to Spotify for the backlash but defended inviting contentious guests. "I am going to do my best in the future to balance things out, I'm going to do my best, but my point of doing this is always just to create interesting conversations and ones that I hope people enjoy, so if I've pissed you off, I'm sorry, and if you enjoy the podcast thank you."Spotify CEO, Daniel Ek said in a statement over the weekend that the company had "an obligation to do more to provide balance and widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time."Spotify shares lost $2 billion in market value last week, to close at their lowest since May 2020 but were up strongly in early Monday trading.

  • Wild dashboard camera video shows man shooting pistol out window in Miami ‘road rage’ incident

    Gunman says he thought a fellow driver fired first

  • Trump praised South Dakota's attorney general, who is facing impeachment after killing a man with his car

    In September 2020, Jason Ravnsborg crashed into Joe Boever, who later died. Ravnsborg struck a deal to avoid liability and pay a $500 fine.

  • Jennifer Lopez Paired a Low-Rise Skirt With a Leather, Ab-Baring Paper Clip Top

    The multi-hyphenate also said she's "proud" to be with Ben Affleck.

  • N. Korea film tackles 'worst-ever hardships'

    Kim Jong Un, riding a white horse and watching the sunrise on a beach…That’s just one of the scenes in the latest North Korean documentary, which shows the leader tackling the country’s quote, “worst-ever hardships.”The film, titled "The Great Year of Victory, 2021," was broadcast on Tuesday (February 1). It runs for 110-minutes and chronicles the leader’s so-called achievements on missile development, construction, and the pandemic.Efforts the narrator repeatedly praises as signs of "victory" led by a noticeably thinner Kim.At one point in the film, Kim was seen struggling to walk down makeshift stairs during a visit to a rainy construction site."This video showed his motherly side where he completely dedicated his own body to realize people's dreams," the narrator said.The film did not directly refer to Kim's weight loss, but he has appeared increasingly thinner in recent photographs. In June, state media said North Koreans were "heartbroken" to see a quote "emaciated" Kim after he reappeared following an absence from the public eye of almost a month.International media, intelligence agencies, and experts closely watch Kim's health due to his tight grip on power and the uncertainty over succession plans.The film is in line with previous documentaries used by state media to craft a semi-divine personality cult around him.North Korea has not confirmed any COVID-19 cases but has closed its borders. It did not elaborate on the hardships but reclusive North Korea faces deepening food shortages amid sanctions as well as drought and floods, according to U.N. agencies.

  • Lala Kent Says She's Dating Again After Split from Randall Emmett: 'He Is Built Like Superman'

    "I’m very excited," Lala Kent said of dating again

  • 'Emmerdale': Laurel devastated by Jai's betrayal in new fraud storyline

    Emmerdale stars Charlotte Bellamy and Chris Bisson discuss Jai's betrayal and Laurel's devastation.

  • Denmark scraps most COVID-19 restrictions

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark on Tuesday became one of the first European Union countries to scrap most pandemic restrictions as the Scandinavian country no longer considers the COVID-19 outbreak “a socially critical disease.” The reason for that is that while the omicron variant is surging in Denmark, it's not placing a heavy burden on the health system and the country has a high vaccination rate, officials have said. Denmark, a nation of 5.8 million, has in recent weeks seen more than 50,

  • Fans thrilled as Union J reunite for gig and documentary

    The former X Factor stars will hit the stage together for the first time since 2016 as fans delight over the exciting announcement.

  • Alyssa Scott Says She's 'At Peace' After Son Zen's Death amid News Nick Cannon Expecting 8th Baby

    Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon's 5-month-old son Zen died on Dec. 5 of a brain tumor

  • Coronation Street spoiler pictures show Adam and Sarah receive death threat

    All the latest Coronation Street spoilers, pictures and gossip from the cobbles.

  • 80 Super Bowl Party Appetizers the Whole Team Will Love

    Your home will be the place to be for many Super Bowl games to come after you serve up the quick, easy, and yummy dishes on this menu.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Robot bartenders and hazmat suits: Welcome to the 2022 Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — The opening ceremony may be days away, but it's already clear that covering the 2022 Beijing Olympics will be unlike anything even the most seasoned sports reporter has experienced. Robots mixing drinks and serving up wontons, cabins the size of large closets in the press centre offering hour-long power naps and airport staff in hazmat suits are some of the unique sights at the Beijing Games, which has athletes, staff and media separated from the public in a "closed loop" to prevent th

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo