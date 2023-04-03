Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance Ended Up Helping A Guy In Arizona Pay For Two Years Of His Mortgage

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

In your gut, you already knew life would be better if you were at all connected to Rihanna, but now the universe has served up some tangible proof that your gut has been 100% right about this fact.

Earlier this year, Rihanna visited Arizona to headline the Super Bowl halftime show and her performance was so highly-anticipated, it pretty much felt like some professional athletes were going to play football for a while as her opening act because, for a lot of viewers, she truly was the main event.

During her short stint in Arizona, in addition to crushing her Super Bowl performance and announcing her second pregnancy, Rihanna also casually (/basically inadvertently) paid off two years of a random guy's mortgage.

The man, 48-year-old cybersecurity expert/luxe homeowner Spyro Malaspinas, shared the story with The Wall Street Journal, explaining how he came to be the new owner of so many of Rihanna's dollars.

It goes back to the 'luxe homeowner' part of his title because Spyro owns a 5-bedroom, 6,400 square-foot home in Paradise Valley, which Entertainment Tonight describes as 'an affluent community sandwiched between Phoenix and Scottsdale'.

Apparently, when Rihanna was scouting for a place to stay while she was in Arizona, Spyro's house was her clear favourite and, even though he wasn't actually interested in renting the place out, she changed his mind by offering him £439,137.50 ($500,000) to rent it for just one week.

'The last thing I am is a real estate baron,' he told The Wall Street Journal.

'My pride's not that big. I don't mind moving out for $500,000 a week.'

The rental fee is apparently enough to cover two year's worth of mortgage payments on Spyro's Rihanna-worthy, £6.4 million ($7.3 million) home.

He also got something priceless in the deal: the awe and adoration of his 13-year-old daughter, who was, predictably, 'absolutely thrilled' when she found out Rihanna was the very rich person staying in her house.

And there you have it: Proof that life is better with literally any connection to Rihanna.

