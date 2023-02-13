Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show live: Star shines during solo performance - without Jay Z

Rihanna performs during the halftime show

Rihanna opened her halftime show at the Super Bowl with hits B-tch Better Have My Money, Where Have You Been and Only Girl (In The World).

The stadium erupted in screams and cheers as the star took the stage.

She had promised a "jam-packed" 13-minute show at the Super Bowl, marking her first live music event in seven years. The 34-year-old singer hasn't released an album since 2016.

"The setlist was the biggest challenge," she said this week.

"That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximise 13 minutes but also celebrate, that's what this show is going to be. It's going to be a celebration of my catalog."

Watch: Rihanna makes musical comeback

rihanna opening the show with ‘bitch better have my money’ 🔥 #superbowl pic.twitter.com/xsvtNVxIRq — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 13, 2023

In pictures: Rihanna rocks the halftime stage

Rihanna performs onstage

Rihanna performs onstage - Getty Images

Rihanna performs onstage

Second half of the game begins

Rihanna shines solo - without Jay Z

Rihanna belted out her classic hits during her 13-minute live performance solo, but she did not unveil any new music.

She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit as she stood on a transparent square that moved her up and down as she hovered in the air over the turf at State Farm Stadium and belted out the lyrics to "B-tch Better Have My Money."

Dancers wearing what looked like white ski suits moved in sync on their own suspended platforms and several danced on a stage on the field. Fireworks went off outside the stadium throughout her set.

She and her dancers were lowered to stage that matched her outfit, and moved in sync as she sped through two other hits, "Where Have You Been," and "Only Girl," belting out "Want you to make me feel like I'm the only girl in the world."

Rihanna takes the stage in halftime show

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl

Serena Williams, Ben Stiller and Will Ferrell star in ads

GM and Netflix enlisted Will Ferrell to tout their deal to show more electric vehicles in Netflix shows.

Melissa McCarthy sings a jingle for Booking.com.

Pepsi Zero Sugar hired Ben Stiller and Steve Martin. Avocados From Mexico enlists Anna Faris for one of the few slightly risque ads this year that envisions a present where everyone is naked, including the Statue of Liberty.

Tennis star Serena Williams stars in two ads: one for Michelob Ultra and one for Remy Martin.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez feature in Dunkin' Donuts

In its first Super Bowl ad, Dunkin' Donuts enlisted superfan Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Lopez.

In the ad, Affleck mans the drive-through booth at a Dunkin' Donuts in Medford, Massachusetts with a Boston accent and shocks customers. Lopez comes through the drive-through and asks him what he's doing.

"You're embarrassing me in front of my friends," he says. "Grab me a glazed," she demands. Affleck has a long association with the brand, and is often spotted carrying Dunkin' Donuts drinks in paparazzi photos. He also directed the ad.

Ben Affleck works at Dunkin’ Donuts in a new #SuperBowl ad pic.twitter.com/aFyVoqkJl1 — Lights, Camera, Barstool (@LightsCameraPod) February 12, 2023

Doja Cat, John Travolta, Ben Affleck star in Super Bowl ads

The Super Bowl is advertising's biggest, glitziest stage. Big name advertisers from Netflix to Google paid as much as $7 million for a 30-second spot during the game tonight, seeking to capture the attention of the roughly 100 million viewers who tune in each year.

To get the most out of those millions, many advertisers released their ads days ahead of the big game to maximise publicity.

In one ad, John Travolta and "Scrubs" stars Donald Faison and Zach Braff sing a T-Mobile themed version of "Summer Nights" from Grease.

Adam Driver creates multiple versions of himself for Squarespace, and Alicia Silverstone reprises her Clueless character for the online shopping site Rakuten.

Rihanna: It's important for me to perform

Rihanna has declared she is ready to return to the stage despite it being a daunting challenge.

"When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything," she said at a press conference on Thursday.

"The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was - because I haven’t been on stage in seven years - there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all.

"And it’s important for me to do this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see that."

The celebrities watching the game

A number of A-list celebrities are watching the game tonight, including Jay-Z, who features in multiple popular songs by Rihanna.

Others in attendance include Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd and singing sensations Adele and Billie Eilish, as well as Paul McCartney and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Cooper, wearing an Eagles T-shirt, celebrated from the stands as his team put the game's first points on the board. Another famous Philly fan, Kevin Hart, wearing a jersey, stood and flapped his arms.

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend Super Bowl LVII - Getty Images

Shakira sends Rihanna support ahead of show

Shakira, 2021's halftime star, is among the celebrities who have sent Rihanna a message of support ahead of her live performance.

What you can expect from Rihanna's live performance

Rihanna has kept the contents of her live performance under tight wraps.

However, a trailer produced by Apple Music titled 'Rihanna is Back' hypes up the singer's big return to music, as the performance will be her first show in seven years.

There is a very strong possibility that Rihanna will perform new music. She is also keeping potential collaborators - stars who might join her on stage - a secret.

Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight: “I just want to celebrate the music that I’ve made.”

Welcome to the Super Bowl halftime blog

We will be bringing you all the action and entertainment from halftime, including a highly-anticipated live performance from Rihanna.

Plus, all the key celebrity ads and brand new trailers unveiled.