Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Drops Fluffy Separates for the Holidays

Adding on to its plaid-patterned items, Rihanna's Savage X Fenty has dropped a collection of cozy separates for the holiday season. Dubbed "Fluff It Up," the navy blue and neon green range can be worn as both loungewear and casual wear.

The bralette comes in a halter neck style with "Savage X" hardware accenting the look in gold. The piece is paired with the booty short, a high-waisted design that you can lounge around in. The collection includes more comfy essentials including pajama pants and robes. You can wear the slip dress and catsuit for a night out, or style the cropped cardigan and thigh-high stockings for casual looks.

Priced from $39.95 USD for the stockings to $89.95 USD for the catsuit, the "Fluff It Up" collection is now available via Savage X Fenty's web store. You can also purchase a five-piece pack including the slip dress, cropped top, booty short, stockings and robe for $284.75 USD.

In other news, SKIMS has dropped a new Velvet loungewear collection.