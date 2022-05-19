Rihanna Just Gave Birth To A Baby Boy With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Photo credit: Sean Zanni - Getty Images



Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together, according to a report.

Rihanna gave birth on May 13th in Los Angeles to a baby boy, says TMZ.

Both Rihanna and A$AP have talked about wanting children, with Rihanna saying she wants three or four by the time she's in her 40s.

Rihanna has kept everyone at the edge of their seats since it was announced that the 33-year-old singer and fashion icon is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The news came on January 31, and there's been a ton of iconic baby bump moments since.

And now, the musicians have something to sing about: Rihanna gave birth on May 13th in Los Angeles to a baby boy, according to TMZ. The baby's name isn't known yet, and his parents have not released a statement to confim.

Rihanna and A$AP have a friendship that has spanned many years. But they officially began dating in November of 2020. The pair has done a solid job keeping most of the details under wraps despite their many public appearances together.

In a recent interview with ELLE, Rihanna shared that she's feeling herself at the tail end of her pregnancy. When asked what's keeping her so radiant, she explained, "There's a pregnancy glow. There's also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up, and you're like, oh, do I have to get dressed?"

Looking for more details? Here's everything to know about the Fenty mogul's pregnancy:

Rihanna reportedly gave birth to a baby boy on May 13th.

On May 19th, TMZ broke the news that Rihanna delivered a boy in Los Angeles. His parents have not released a statement to confirm the report, though.

What's the baby's name?

The baby's name isn't known yet.

Rihanna and A$AP threw a rave-themed baby shower.



Yes, you read that right. The rapper and songstress hosted a rave-themed shower in Hollywood. Even with a few celebrity guests and family members that were flown out from Barbados, they still managed to keep the event super private, per ET. Guests weren’t allowed to take photos or videos throughout the night.

But according to Twitter, Rihanna and A$AP didn’t send their guests off empty-handed. Instead, each person received a T-shirt that said, “I went 2 Rih & Rocky’s rave shower, and all I got was this amazing shirt.” You know what they say, you can’t put a price on laughter.



Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s baby shower gifts for their guests are top tier 🤣🐐 pic.twitter.com/7Db2MOKDMc — boohooMAN (@boohooMAN) April 26, 2022

Despite blogs reporting the baby shower was canceled, new photos emerged from #Rihanna and #AsapRocky celebratory gathering of friends and family pic.twitter.com/cqPYGZOphM — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) April 24, 2022

Rihanna's charm bracelet *might* hint at her due date.

A$AP gifted her a special Annoushka charm bracelet that fans are analyzing for clues. The customized accessory first made an appearance while the couple was spotted together in West Hollywood last week, per PEOPLE.

Founder Annoushka Ducas spoke about the meaning of each charm, noting that A$AP chose them all.

“The evil eye is for protection, tulips represent new life, and he absolutely loved the compass, he couldn't believe it worked and of course, that's all about direction while the mermaid represents fertility,” she explained to PEOPLE.

Adding to the list of charms are a lucky clover, a wild rose, a magic mushroom, a bluebird locket, and a gold love letter. But the one that has caught people's attention is an emerald love locket, which matches the birthstone color for May and might hint at their baby’s highly anticipated arrival.

How did they announce the pregnancy?

To share the big news, the couple posed side-by-side in the snow in Harlem with Riri's baby bump on display. (See the photos here.)

In the photos, Rihanna wears a bright pink puffer jacket and light blue ripped jeans. The "Love On The Brain" singer paired her outfit with a black and gold belt and a gold chain with colorful gems that fell over her baby bump.

In contrast, A$AP wore a blue denim jacket over a cream-colored sweater vest and leather pants that he paired with a black beanie. With A$AP wearing blue and Rihanna wearing pink, it's clear that these two are on a mission to keep the public guessing what the gender of the baby will be, and it doesn't look like they'll be giving any hints out for now.

Does A$AP Rocky have kids?

While A$AP Rocky doesn't have children, he's always wanted them.

In a 2021 interview with GQ, A$AP called Rihanna the love of his life. And while he didn't reveal too many details about their relationship, he did open up about wanting to be a father. "If that's in my destiny, absolutely," he said. "I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Rihanna wants three or four kids.

In March of 2020, Rihanna starred on the cover of British Vogue and got candid about starting a family. “Since I turned 32, I’m realizing life is really short," she said. She then went on to explain how she and her team work incredibly hard now so she won't have to in the future in order to fully focus on family life.

When asked where she'll be in 10 years, she said she'd like to have three or four kids, even if she doesn't have a partner.

"[Society will] diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives," she said. "But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

And in October 2019, she opened up about her wish to one day become a mother to Extra: "It's not necessarily everyone's dream to be a mom...but it's mine."

Congrats!!!

