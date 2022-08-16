Rihanna's partner A$AP Rocky charged with two counts of assault with firearm

A$AP Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a firearm in Los Angeles, authorities have said.

The US rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, allegedly pointed a handgun at a victim in an incident that occurred in November of last year.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office charged the New York native with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.

The district attorney's office said he also allegedly fired the weapon in the direction of the victim in a subsequent confrontation.

Mayers recently welcomed his first child with Rihanna, one of the biggest-selling music artists of all time, in May.

"Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offence that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood," said district attorney George Gascon.

"My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted."

Mayers is scheduled to enter a plea to the charge on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Robbery/Homicide Division.

Mayers is known for songs including F***** Problems, Praise The Lord and Everyday.