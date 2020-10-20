Rihanna's Newest Addition to the Fenty Skin Lineup Drops Today

Here, our beauty director's unfiltered review of the Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream.

View photos Rihanna for Fenty Skin. More

Rihanna: the gift that keeps on giving, human edition. Since the official debut of her skin-care line, Fenty Skin, back in August, she's clearly been hard at work continuing to build and round out the collection. On Tuesday, the brand launches its fourth product, Fenty Skin Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream, a night cream to complement the existing collection of a daytime moisturizer/sunscreen, a toner/exfoliator and makeup-removing cleanser.

"I took my time with this one," wrote Rihanna in an Instagram caption announcing the new product. "[Apply it] at night and wake up with refreshed, nourished, juicy skin."

Touted as a lightweight gel-cream with multiple benefits — including brightening dark spots, reducing the appearance of pores and, of course, moisturizing — Overnight Recovery was created to serve as a counterpart to the existing Fenty Skin products. Like the Fenty Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, Fenty Skin's daytime moisturizer, this new cream comes in refillable packaging, allowing shoppers to purchase replacement pods at a slightly discounted price. And, in keeping with the brand's existing lineup, it's also cruelty-free.

"When you're sleeping your body's in recovery mode and I wanted to maximize that for the skin. I wanted a night cream that would reset my skin and relieve it from all the stress of the day so you wake up fresh, nourished and glowing," said Rihanna via a press release announcing the launch. It's spiked with two different forms of hyaluronic acid (to hydrate and plump skin), glycerin, jojoba seed oil and Kalahari melon oil (to moisturize), niacinamide (to reduce the appearance of dark spots and even skin tone and texture), vitamin E and green tea (protective antioxidants) and aloe (to soothe skin).

View photos

Fenty Skin Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream, $40, available here More

The cream comes housed in a refillable jar, with a flip-top storage spot for an applicator spatula; that means means you won't lose it and will actually use it — so although it seems like a needless use of an extra piece of plastic, it's important for preserving the ingredients and maintaining a sanitary product, which can often be a struggle with cream stored in jars. Per the press release, the inclusion of the applicator was Rihanna's own design, meant in particular to facilitate ease of use for those with the "longest nails." So smart.

Those are the basics — now for my unfiltered review. I tested the product over the course of two and a half weeks, during which I relied on it as my sole nighttime product (not counting eye cream). And while I do think there are plenty of merits to this formula, I also found a few downsides, and I'm not sure I buy into the brand's promise that it enables you to "wake up to juicy skin," based on my experience.

First, the good: The pale pink cream does feel light, if not exactly what I'd consider to be a "gel-cream"; it's sort of the texture of pudding, and it leaves a very thin layer on skin, but not in an unpleasant, sticky or greasy way. From a tactile perspective, Overnight Reset is really lovely, and I came to look forward to massaging it into my skin every night.

Story continues