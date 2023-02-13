Rihanna's Marshmallowy Backup Dancers Are This Year's Super Bowl Meme

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show has spawned a meme.

A horde of backup dancers in pillowy white outfits accompanied the singer during her jam-packed medley of hits, performed from an arrangement of moving, floating stages.

The singer, dressed in a red jumpsuit, belted out beloved bangers including “Bitch Better Have My Money,” “Only Girl in the World,” “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “Umbrella” and “Diamonds” with her puffy dance crew in tow.

Twitter users did what they do best:

unidentified flying objects entering u.s. airspace pic.twitter.com/0SbW5MSH60 — Brittany Shepherd (@brittanys) February 13, 2023

White blood cells showing up to help the body fight infection and other disease pic.twitter.com/04QMBUFmBA — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) February 13, 2023

Me running to Twitter to see all the memes about Rihanna‘s backup dancers pic.twitter.com/UmK1vekuwH — Nat (@90S0R0KIN) February 13, 2023

Now I’m worried the U.S. was shooting down Rihanna’s backup dancers all weekend pic.twitter.com/9nWCxknLJG — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) February 13, 2023

Nick Cannon’s soldiers on their way to workpic.twitter.com/0yWLsCBJFW — Anthony DiCicco (@DiCiccoMethod) February 13, 2023

Me and my friends running to get tickets to Rihanna if she announces a tour pic.twitter.com/oPUK0fjhiY — jordan ♡︎☀︎︎♥︎ (@jojodances913) February 13, 2023

*minor inconvenience*



The background dancers in High School Musical:



pic.twitter.com/u3vqBwih4b — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) February 13, 2023

me putting mini marshmallows in my hot chocolate pic.twitter.com/20RraQDtlC — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 13, 2023

