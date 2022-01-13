Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Now Comes in "Lemon Lava"

Fenty Beauty has once again updated its Gloss Bomb Heat line with a new shade dubbed "Lemon Lava."

"This is for anybody who loves Gloss Bomb and wants a sexy, full-lip look. It’s so smooth and playful, with incredible wet-look shine," Rihanna shared in a press release. "I wear this alone, and also with lipstick or lip liner. You have to feel the warming sensation -- I can’t get enough."

Following "Hot Cherry," this fifth addition features a more subtle look with its golden hue. Just like its predecessors, the latest colorway provides an instant plumping effect, and contains shea butter and vitamin E for extra moisture. The vanilla- and peach-scented gloss is also infused with Plump Job Complex, which is blended with ginger root oil and capsicum fruit extract.

Priced at $24 USD, the Gloss Bomb Heat "Lemon Lava" is now available via Fenty Beauty's website.