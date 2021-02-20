On Rihanna's Birthday, the 5 Outfits That Prove Barbadian Pop Star is a Style Icon

Rihanna never ceases to amaze us with her sartorial picks. She inspires her fans with the way she lives her life on her own terms. Covered in a black, exotic outfit; flower donned head, Rihanna took her sartorial choice a notch higher with this photo from her British Vogue photoshoot.

Shaved eyebrows, dark chocolate-crimson glossy lips, yellow gloves, oversized floral headgear in one, and the other in black gloves, shocking satin pink outfit with a massive floral extravaganza on the head completed Rihanna's next look for the same photoshoot.

Dressed in a feathery finished white flowing outfit emanating the conch shell, mermaid vibe, Rihanna's photo boasted an out-of-the-box attire.

Be it her red carpet looks, or personal fashion choices, Rihanna has been consistent with her edgy preferences. In this photo, she could be seen wearing a red head bandana draped as a skull cap, neon green nail paint, beige oversized shirt, black shades.

Showcasing her elaborate wrist tattoo while leaning over an aesthetically appealing white windowpane stretch, Rihanna posted this photo on her official Instagram account. She could be seen draped in a bottle green leather fabric.