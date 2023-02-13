Rihanna Wore a Breastplate and Flight Suit to Perform Her Biggest Hits at the Super Bowl

Like the song goes, "Shine bright like a diamond."

After rumored setlist leaks (wishful thinking or not), jokes about the possibility of a Fenty makeup tutorial as the main event, and even murmurings of a new album drop ahead of the big day, Rihanna finally put her critics to rest with a Super Bowl halftime show that featured some of the superstar's most popular tracks and, of course, some show-stopping fashion swerves.

RiRi's looks at State Farm Stadium started with a blood-red breastplate under a flight suit by Loewe. She also wore a puffer coat (from Alaia), though it came off during her set, which included songs like "Bitch Better Have My Money," "Pour It Up," "We Found Love," and "Rude Boy." Her bold red lipstick matched the ensemble, and she wore her long in a ponytail with face-framing strands for a very throwback and very 2023 beauty look. Maison Margiela shared that the superstar wore the brand's MM6 x Salomon sneakers, as well.

The performance was stripped-down — compared to Katy Perry arriving on a robotic lion — and Ri strutted across the glossy red stage as she went from song to song. She also added a long, red coat as she rose into the air to perform "Diamonds."

Leading up to the show, Rihanna skipped out on a few major events, such as the Grammy Awards (she did have the song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther out this past year, though it wasn't nominated for any awards). However, she did make an appearance at this year's Golden Globes with her beau A$AP Rocky. It's safe to assume that her absence at Grammy parties and other big-ticket events was so that she could prep for the Super Bowl extravaganza, though fans were still hoping that she'd show up at red carpets and awards shows.



Rihanna's Super Bowl performance marks the first time she's performed on television since she hit the stage with DJ Khaled for “Wild Thoughts” at the 2018 Grammys. However, she has been keeping busy with the birth of her son, releasing Savage X Fenty fashion shows, and making appearances at the Met Gala.

