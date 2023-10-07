Rihanna Wears Tie-Front Top With Denim Ensemble on Date With A$AP Rocky

On Friday, Rihanna stepped out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in New York City. The couple were spotted leaving a hotel together in their early fall looks. The Fenty Beauty founder was wearing a tie-front top that offered a glimpse of her torso and a peek at her lacy black bra where the shirt's low neckline was unbuttoned. Over it, she wore a denim jacket with the shirt's cuffs hanging out and wide-legged jeans in the same wash.

Jackson Lee - Getty Images

On her feet were a pair of black heels, and she accessorized with earrings, some chains around her neck, and black sunglasses. Rihanna's hair hung in slight waves around her, and she flashed a red manicure.



The rapper also wore a matching jacket and slacks, both in a loose summer cut in a beige shade. Under the jacket he wore a white tee, and over one shoulder A$AP carried a woven green leather purse. He also had on sunglasses, a chain necklace and wore black boots.

The parents welcomed their first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, in May of 2022. Their second child came just a few months ago, another son who they reportedly named Riot.

After her first child was born, Rihanna told British Vogue that the experience “was beautiful” and that she felt “blessed,” but it was still a huge transition.

“Essentially, from one person I became two,” she said. “You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts.”

She added that “you don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to.”

“We came home, cold turkey, had no one,” the ANTI singer went on. “It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you're a zombie for the most part.”

When asked about her notably excellent maternity style, Rihanna said it was much harder to figure out how to dress postpartum.

“Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake,” she said. “But dressing in postpartum, what the f-ck do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital—that was nothing but sweats and hoodies.”

She continued, “You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you’re not going to use. Well, unless you get pregnant again.”

You Might Also Like