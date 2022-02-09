If Rihanna Wearing A$AP Rocky-Designed Sneakers Isn't Love, We Don't Know What Is

Rihanna

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Rihanna

When a celebrity pregnancy starts with a 1996 pink Chanel puffer coat, you know the next couple trimesters are going to be a full-on fashion show. Even before breaking the news of her forthcoming child with partner A$AP Rocky (collab goals), Rihanna had been turning out looks that now redefine how we think of maternity wear.

From a massive puffer coat and stilettos date-night look to an archival Jean-Paul Gaultier lace-up top that beautifully framed her growing bump, Rihanna's outfits have schooled us in dressing with enough It factor for two. But so far, none have been as sweet as the one she wore just yesterday to support a good cause.

While visiting the "Home for Our Heroes" Community Living Centers in Los Angeles, Rihanna met with community leaders to learn about and support safe housing for veterans. In an all-black ensemble befitting the occasion (at least compared to some other recent sky-high-heeled looks), it might have been easy to miss the special gesture she made to the father of her expectant child.

Alongside her matching Awake embroidered sweatshirt and sweatpants set, Rihanna wore a pair of Vans x A$AP Rocky Old Skool Sneakers in Black Flame. It's touching, really, that despite the endless wardrobe we imagine her having, Rihanna would pick this pair just to keep her boo close to her at all times.

In fact, we did a bit of sleuthing and came to realize that this was actually the second time in two weeks that the singer wore the shoes; on an outing in New York in late January, Rihanna was spotted wearing nearly the exact same outfit, with the addition of a black Celine puffer coat. The utter romance of it all!

While the exact shoes from the A$AP x Vans collab are sold out and (predictably) being resold for monumental prices on platforms like StockX, there's certainly no shortage of other A$AP styles and classic Vans sneakers, which are currently experiencing a huge, nostalgia-driven comeback.

Story continues

It's almost Valentine's Day, and as Rihanna has no doubt just proven, there's no greater token of love than a pair of Vans. Shop the heart-stopping sneakers (plus comfy basics to wear them with) for the one you adore most — especially if that's you.

Get the Look:

Vans x A$AP Worldwide Silver Reflective Old Skool Shoes

Shop now: $130; pacsun.com

Vans x A$AP Worldwide Black & Red Classic Slip-On Shoes

Shop now: $80; pacsun.com

Vans x A$AP Worldwide White & Red Classic Slip-On Mule Shoes

Shop now: $75; pacsun.com

Vans Classic Sneaker

Shop now: $50; nordstrom.com

Vans Old Skool Platform Sneaker

Shop now: $70; nordstrom.com

Vans Authentic Sneaker

Shop now: $50; nordstrom.com

Awake NY Black Embroidered College Logo Hoodie

Shop now: $135; ssense.com

Awake NY Black College Logo Lounge Pants

Shop now: $135; ssense.com

Tommy John Women's Second Skin 3/4 Sleep Tee

Shop now: $58; tommyjohn.com

Tommy John Women's Second Skin Sleep Pant, Lace Trim

Shop now: $72; tommyjohn.com