Rihanna Walks Fans Through Her Nighttime Skincare Routine

Rihanna is living her best pregnant life, not only with her stunning maternity fits but also her nighttime skincare routine.

The star took to Instagram to share a video of the products she uses before going to bed. She appears in a satin blue bra top and shorts set showing off her baby bump, along with some gold jewelry and her hair up in a towel.

"All I'm saying is, there are women all over the place that watch serial killer documentaries for fun, and literally fall asleep to true crime murder podcasts because it helps them to relax," a voice says in the audio. Meanwhile, Riri wears the Cookies N Clean Whipped Daily Detox Face Mask all over her face, followed by the Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream from her label Fenty Skin. She finishes off with the third and final step, which is to pour herself a refreshing drink.

Watch Riri's nighttime skincare routine down below.