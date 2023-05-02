Rihanna Transforms Into a Chanel Camellia — With Help From Valentino — at the 2023 Met Gala

The Bad Gal closed down the red carpet in an ensemble by Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Rihanna shut down the 2023 Met Gala red carpet — literally, since she was one of the last attendees to arrive — in an all-white ensemble by Valentino.

Since this year's event was all about honoring Karl Lagerfeld's legacy, Rihanna, stylist Jahleel Weaver and Pierpaolo Piccioli turned to a recurring motif in the designer's work at Chanel: the camellia. Adapting a look from his Spring 2019 Haute Couture collection for Valentino, Piccioli created an oversized white hood covered in the flower, which practically engulfed the star's face (save the Fenty Beauty red lip peeking out).

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As Rihanna walked up the Met's iconic steps, she removed the oversized hooded cape, revealing her baby bump, slicked-back hair and strappy gown in a matching shade of white.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

She accessorized with sunglasses accented with false eyelashes, as well as a Bulgari High Jewelry necklace sparkling with different-shaped diamonds and Akoya cultured pearls.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.