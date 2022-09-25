Rihanna to headline Super Bowl LVII halftime show

Rihanna is going to headline Super Bowl LVII.

Rihanna and the NFL announced on Sunday afternoon that the singer will headline the halftime show at the Super Bowl this February.

The halftime show will be the first under its new title sponsor Apple Music, which is replacing Pepsi at the game this season. Pepsi had been the show’s main sponsor since 2012. The show will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Roc Nation founder and rapper Jay-Z said in a statement. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment“

Rihanna has largely stayed away from music since her last studio album in 2016. The nine-time Grammy Award winner instead has focused on launching her Fenty brands. The 34-year-old now has an estimated $1.4 billion net worth, which made her this year’s youngest self-made woman billionaire in the United States, according to Forbes .

Rihanna was initially offered the headline spot for the Super Bowl in 2020, but she turned it down in solidarity with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick — who has essentially been blackballed from the league after his protests during the national anthem.

There were reports on Friday that Taylor Swift was going to headline the show for the first time, but that deal never came to fruition.

Last year’s Super Bowl halftime show as the most-watched in five years, according to NBC Sports. The show — which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent — averaged more than 103 million viewers, up seven percent from Super Bowl LV.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage," NFL head of music Seth Dudowsky said in a statement.

"Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."