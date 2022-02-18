Rihanna is sporting a curly bob and it looks so chic

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

If there is anyone that can rock any hairstyle, and we mean anyone, it’s bad girl RiRi. From mullets to micro-fringes, long sideburns to neon green highlights, Rihanna has done it all – and she’s done it bloody well.

Now, the pop icon has shared a video on Instagram Stories sporting a style we hadn't seen her rock before: a long dark bob. Or as we like call it, a lob. But Rihanna's is like no other. Instead of the classic straight blunt cut we would assume from a lob, the Fenty Beauty owner's has been styled in bouncy curls that sit just on the shoulder. Sooo dreamy.

The video was all part of a big announcement, too. In a series of posts by both Rihanna and Fenty Beauty’s Instagram, the singer announced that she's launching her brand in beauty retailer Ulta. In the video clip, she even says: “All for Ulta, baby”.

Photo credit: Rihanna @badgalriri - Instagram

We can hear our US friends celebrating all the way from London 👏. But, if you’re in the UK, remember: you can still get your glow on with Fenty Beauty because the brand is available at both Harvey Nichols and Boots. We love the accessibility, Ri.

If you’re an eagle-eyed bird, like me, you may well spot a big (or at the time, non-existent) secret behind the video. And that secret is: there is no baby bump in sight. *Shock horror*. But celebs tend to have these sort of plans and announcements scheduled way in advance so it's no surprise that it would've been filmed a while ago.

Photo credit: Rihanna @badgalriri - Instagram

And whether this video was taken nine months or two weeks ago, we can all agree on one thing: there’s no doubt that Rihanna looks incredible. If you’re a hairdresser, you should probably expect an influx of hair chopping and perming appointments after today. I'm booking in RN.



