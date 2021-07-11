Rihanna Is All Smiles as She Cuddles Up with A$AP Rocky While Filming Together in N.Y.C.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen on set for a music video on July 10, 2021 in New York City.

Gotham/GC Images Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

The couple that works together, stays together!

On Saturday afternoon, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted in New York City filming a new, unnamed project with one another. One photo from their time on set showed the couple holding hands as they took a stroll, while in another the pair both had big smiles on their faces while sharing an embrace.

The "Diamonds" singer, 33, was seen wearing a long brown coat over a leather corset, which she wore with a pair of loose brown pants and a multi-colored bandana over her head.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky, 32, opted for a stylish bomber jacket with a white tank top underneath, which he accompanied with some statement-making bling, black jeans and a trucker hat.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen filming a music video in the Bronx on July 10, 2021 in New York City.

Gotham/GC Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen filming a music video in the Bronx on July 10, 2021 in New York City.

Gotham/GC Images Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in November that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were dating after years of friendship.

Back in December, a source also told PEOPLE that the couple is "inseparable," noting that "Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP" because they "have a lot in common."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

The couple had sparked romance rumors since Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.

That July, she even featured A$AP Rocky in her Fenty Skin campaign, and the duo did several interviews together to promote the collaboration.

Back in May, A$AP Rocky opened up to GQ about their relationship, calling the star "the love of my life; my lady."

When asked what it feels like to be in a relationship, the rapper said, "So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones."

"I think when you know, you know. She's the One," the "Wild for the Night" artist, born Rakim Mayers, added.

During the interview, he also said Rihanna has "absolutely" inspired some of his upcoming new music. "I think it's important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of. It's just a different point of view," he said.