Rihanna Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors in the Most Savage Way

Rihanna is not pregnant — we repeat, Rihanna is not pregnant.

This week, the singer shut down the latest batch of pregnancy rumors after the tabloids began to question whether or not she was expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky following an appearance in Barbados to accept her native country's National Hero Award. For the occasion, she wore a clingy orange silk halter gown that had the internet claiming they spotted a "baby bump," and sleuths went into overdrive when photos emerged of the songstress placing her hands over her stomach.

Rihanna reportedly shut down the speculation to a fan named "Jen" in the most Rihanna way ever. In the alleged DM exchange, Jen wrote to RiRi, "Can I come to the baby shower sis!? True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone's up in your uterus right now." Maintaining a sense of humor over the situation, Rihanna wrote back, "Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain't came to the first 10 baby showers!"

She savagely added, "Y'all breed me every year dammit lol."

Last year, Rihanna opened up about wanting to be a mother one day while speaking with British Vogue. When asked where she saw herself in 10 years, she said: "Ten years? I'll be 42! I'll be ancient. I'll have kids—three or four of 'em." She went on to explain that she would have children even if she didn't have a partner to share them with. "Hell, yeah, [I'd have kids on my own]. I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong…' They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives," she said. "But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."