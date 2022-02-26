Rihanna Showed Off Her Bump in a Sheer Minidress with a Midriff Cutout

Alicia Brunker
·1 min read
Rihanna
Rihanna

Rihanna's latest maternity look involves a cutout — and no surprise here, a major midriff reveal.

Following the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022 show in Milan yesterday, Rihanna attended the fashion brand's afterparty, swapping her latex tube top and low-rise pants for a super sheer, super short monogrammed minidress that featured a plunging neckline and an oval-shaped cutout that extended down to her bump. She kept her lavender faux fur coat that she was spotted wearing earlier in the day, but added a sparkly, party-ready clutch, lace-up sandals, and a diamond cross necklace to her show-stopping ensemble.

Rihanna
Rihanna

Backgrid

Beauty-wise, her hair was worn parted in the middle and down in tight curls, and in addition to her high-impact purple eyeshadow and glossy lips, Rihanna sported a natural pregnancy glow.

RELATED: Rihanna's Latest Maternity Look Includes a Latex Tube Top and Faux Fur

Last month, Rihana revealed that she's having "fun" pushing the boundaries of maternity style. "I like it. I'm enjoying it," she previously told People. "I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy … If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!" In other words, this isn't the first and won't be the last of Rihanna's bump-baring outfits.

