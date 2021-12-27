Rihanna Shares Tribute to Her Late Cousin Tavon 4 Years After His Murder: 'Miss You and Dat Smile'

Rihanna Shares a Tribute to Her Late Cousin 4 Years After His Murder

Rihanna is remembering her cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, four years after his tragic death.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old Fenty founder paid tribute to Alleyne with a series of Instagram photos, each one showing a different memory of her cousin. She captioned the post, "miss you and dat smile cuz. #Tavon." Fans and friends alike expressed their condolences for the singer's loss, sending prayers and love in the comment section.

Although much is still unknown about Alleyne's 2017 murder, according to The Royal Barbados Police Force, he was shot multiple times in St. Michael, near his house in Barbados, around 7 p.m. The shooter then fled the scene, and remains unidentified to this day.

It is still unclear whether Alleyne was targeted or if the shooting was entirely random. He was only 21 years old when he died in a local hospital from the injuries he sustained. He spent the hours before his death celebrating the holidays alongside family members like Rihanna.

The singer originally shared the news of Alleyne's death after it happened, posting several photos with him and writing, "RIP cousin… can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! 😢🙏🏿❤" She ended the message with a call to action and the hashtag #EndGunViolence.

Before his death, Alleyne also posted for Rihanna's 29th birthday, sending birthday wishes to his "favorite cousin" and expressing all of his love and admiration for her. "Every day we are happy to have you in our lives," he wrote. "Happy Birthday cousin, we really love you. Your presence in my life is a source of joy and happiness. To my favorite cousin, may all your dreams and wishes come true. #LoveYouLoads #wishyoumanymoretocome."