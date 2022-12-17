Rihanna Shares First Video And Photos Of Her Sweet Baby Boy With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna shared pictures and an adorable video of her and rapper A$AP Rocky’s baby boy for the first time on Saturday.

The singer posted a video on TikTok of her son giggling and making cute baby sounds while in his car seat. New photos of the little one were also published on the blog site Hollywood Unlocked.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced they were expecting a child in January and welcomed their son in May. However, the couple has yet to share the baby’s name publicly.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month, Rihanna said that one of her favorite parts of parenthood was seeing her baby’s “morning face.”

“Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they’re just, like, startled,” she said. “They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest, it’s my favorite part of the day.”

The singer has been keeping busy with several projects lately.

Rihanna’s lingerie showcase, “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4,” premiered on Amazon Prime last month. On Monday, she earned her first-ever Golden Globe nomination for the song “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The singer is set to perform the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 12.

Related...