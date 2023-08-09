Rihanna Shared Photos of Her Breastfeeding Son RZA While Highlighting Her New Maternity Bra

“Not ur mama's maternity bras."

getty

As the reigning queen of stellar maternity fashion, Rihanna knows more than anyone that motherhood doesn’t have to be boring (sartorially or otherwise) — and she just continued to prove that point by showing off her new maternity bra with the help of one extra-special guest: her 1-year-old son, RZA.

On Tuesday, the multi-hyphenate detailed the new bra from her intimates and lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, by sharing a trio of photos to the brand’s Instagram account. In the snaps, Ri beamed at the camera while wearing the simple black demi bra, which featured a detachable panel for breastfeeding. The soon-to-be mother-of-two demonstrated the bra’s functionality by breastfeeding RZA, who she shares with A$AP Rocky, in two of the photos, and she finished the look by adding an array of gold rings.

Related: Rihanna Took Date-Night Fashion to a New Level in a Naked Dress Layered Over the Tiniest Sequin Bikini

The A-lister wore her raven hair down straight with her choppy forehead fringe on full display in the snaps, and she rounded out her glam by adding a bronzy complexion and a vibrant pink lip color.

“Not ur mama's maternity bras ... designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA #SavageXMaternity,” the brand captioned its post.

Savage x Fenty’s post comes as Rihanna is expected to give birth to her second child sometime this fall after announcing news of her pregnancy during her iconic Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance in February.

When talking about her experience with motherhood around the time of the performance, Ri opened up about how having RZA made her feel like she can now “take on the world.”

"When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world," she said. "So, as scary as that was … there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all, and it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.