Rihanna Serves Cleopatra Vibes at Gucci FW22 Show -- Baby Bump and All

Rihanna's pregnancy style has been nothing but short of amazing. While attending the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, the Fenty mogul wore a metal Cleopatra-style headdress with a black latex and lace long-sleeve crop top, low-rise pants and an oversized furry purple coat. Meanwhile, the father-to-be opted for a more casual look: an all-black fit, which he accessorized with a large Gucci briefcase and yellow gloves.

Rihanna revealed her pregnancy at the end of January, and since then she's been showing off her baby bump in the most unique ways. Instead of conforming to wearing typical maternity clothes, Riri believes it's all about taking fashions risks to figure out what she feels best in.

"Right now, I’m really into pushing the idea of sexy," she recently told Refinery29. "When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you’re not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there and I don’t believe in that s--t. So I’m trying stuff that I might not have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant. The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cut-outs, the better for me."

Pregnancy has suited the musician-slash-entrepreneur well. "I do feel very beautiful -- it’s from inside," she explained. "You know that all these changes that your body is going through is because you’re creating this person, this life! And even when I’m reading all the apps and finding out what my body is doing, what the baby’s doing this week, it freaks me out. Like, God does not make a mistake, everything is for a reason. I'm enjoying it and I'm appreciating it. Everything. It’s exciting. It’s such a cool journey."

Check out Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's fits above.