Rihanna Scores Her 1st Oscar Nomination With 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Song

Jazmin Tolliver
·2 min read
Rihanna Scores Her 1st Oscar Nomination With 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Song

From becoming a new mom to dropping an already iconic trailer for her upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance, Rihanna has racked up an impressive list of wins recently. And now, she has one more.

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that her single “Lift Me Up,” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack, had earned a nomination for best original song, giving the singer her first Oscar nod.

“Lift Me Up” marked Rihanna’s first solo effort in over six years following the release of her eighth studio album, “Anti,” and her first track since featuring on PartyNextDoor’s song “Believe It” back in 2020.

The ballad, co-written with the singer Tems, previous Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson and “Wakanda Forever” director Ryan Coogler, was created to honor the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman, who starred in the original 2018 blockbuster “Black Panther,” died in 2020 at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

In addition to the Rihanna track, other nominations for best original song include Diane Warren’s “Applause” from the film “Tell It Like a Woman”; Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”; N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan’s “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”; and Son Lux, Mitski and David Byrne’s “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The moving tune also landed the seven-time Grammy winner a nomination for this year’s Golden Globes. Last month, the pop star celebrated the news on Twitter.

“God be showin out!” she tweeted, alongside emojis of a heart and praying hands.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Academy Awards ceremony is set for March 12. In the meantime, fans can catch Rihanna lighting up the stage at the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

Check out a complete list of this year’s Oscar nominees here.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Scottie Barnes' confidence didn't waver during struggles

    Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd discuss how Scottie Barnes continued to play through criticism this year and has found his role in the process. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Donato, Burakovsky help Kraken top Devils 4-3 in overtime

    SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato had two goals and an assist for Seattle, and Andre Burakovsky scored 1:10 into overtime to give the Kraken a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Donato powered Seattle to an early 2-0 lead, but New Jersey rallied. Erik Haula’s short-handed breakaway goal at 6:04 of the third period tied it at 2. Brandon Tanev put the Kraken in front again at 7:51, but New Jersey forced overtime with another late goal. Nico Hischier jabbed the rebound off Jack Hugh

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Aho scores hat trick as Hurricanes beat Islanders 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Sebastian Aho had three goals for his sixth career hat trick and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the slumping New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night. Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast also scored to help the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes win for the fourth time in five games. Frederik Andersen made 25 saves. “We were smart with the puck and made the right plays,″ Staal said. “We have trust in our game.” Andersen won his fourth straight game since returning from a lower-body

  • Quick start helps Jets defeat Flyers 5-3

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night. Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday in Nashville. “We just wanted to play our game right from the drop of the puck,” Kuhlman said. “I think we did that and gave ourselves

  • Thompson cards 3 more eagles, has 2-shot AmEx lead over Rahm

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Davis Thompson made three more eagles Friday for a total of five through 36 holes to tie the PGA Tour record for the most in a 72-hole tournament since 1983, and he still didn't put any more distance between himself and Jon Rahm at The American Express. Thompson also carded his first bogeys of the tournament, which were hardly enough to slow him down. One day after making consecutive eagles in shooting 10-under 62 at La Quinta to take the first-round lead, Thompso

  • Oilers' Hyman, Bolts' Stamkos, Ducks' Zegras named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Edmonton left-wing Zach Hyman, Tampa Bay centre Steven Stamkos and Anaheim centre Trevor Zegras have been named the NHL three stars of the week. Hyman led the league with nine points (four goals, five assists) and a plus-8 rating to help the Oilers post a 3-0-0 week and extend their winning streak to six games. Hyman had a goal and two assists and set up Warren Foegele’s decisive goal in a 5-2 triumph over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. He had two goals in a 5-3 victory against Tampa

  • Parti Québécois leader accepts apology from pro soccer coach who was fired for offensive tweets

    Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said he accepted Sandro Grande's apology on Sunday after the two men spoke for over an hour at the PQ offices in Montreal. Earlier this month, Grande, a former professional soccer player, was hired as head coach of the reserve team for CF Montreal, but he was quickly fired after a Twitter post from 10 years ago resurfaced. On Sept. 4, 2012, a shooting erupted outside the Parti Québécois victory celebration at the Métropolis Theatre in Montreal, whe

  • Canada opens women's world hockey golden three-peat bid against Swiss

    CALGARY — Canada will open its quest for a third straight women's world hockey championship gold medal against Switzerland in Brampton, Ont. The schedule for the 10-country tournament April 5-16 at the CAA Centre was released Tuesday, with the host country taking on some different opponents early because of a shakeup in the standings at last year's world championship. Canada will attempt a three-peat for the first time since 2004, when the women capped a run of eight titles dating back to the in

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Kei Kamara reports to CF Montreal's camp after making trade request

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s busy off-season continued Friday, as striker Kei Kamara reported to the club for the first time since his recent public trade request. The Sierra Leone international, who said in a Jan. 11 social media post that he wanted to move on from the Major League Soccer club, did not do any work with the team on Friday. Instead, he focused on a series of running exercises along with fellow striker Mason Toye, who has been taking preventive measures in training since feeling tight

  • Swayman makes 31 saves as NHL-best Bruins beat Rangers 3-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves to help the Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers 3-1 on Thursday night for their eighth victory in nine games. Pavel Zacha, Patrice Bergeron and Connor Clifton scored for NHL-leading Boston, which improved to 15-1-3 in its last 19 games. Brad Marchand and David Krejci each had two assists. Swayman was working on a shutout before New York defenseman Ben Harpur scored with 4:23 left. The 24-year-old goaltender improved to 6-0-2 in his last eight star

  • Canucks' Boudreau emotional amid rumors of imminent firing

    VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau became emotional on Friday when asked about rumors that he may soon be fired. “I’d be a fool not to say that I don’t know what’s going on,” Boudreau said as tears welled in his eyes. “But ... you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is.” Boudreau's job security has been in question since the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an 0-5-2 start. Vancouver was sixth in the Pacific Division, 12 points out of a pla

  • Raptors reportedly have steep asking price for O.G. Anunoby

    Anunoby is having a career-best season for the Raptors, so the asking price in any possible trade is understandably high.

  • Gu back in the winner's circle, Canadians collect three World Cup halfpipe medals

    CALGARY — Freestyle ski star Eileen Gu was victorious in her first competition since taking Beijing's Olympic Games by storm and Canadians collected a pair of silver medals and a bronze in World Cup halfpipe Thursday. The American-born Gu hit international stardom in last year's Winter Olympics in Beijing where she won halfpipe and big air gold, as well as slopestyle silver for the host Chinese team. She rattled off scores of 95 in each of her three passes at night under the lights in WinSport's

  • Olofsson, Krebs each score 2 as Sabres surge past Ducks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. His second goal of the game made it 5-3 at 8:07 and he set a career high with 21 goals. He’s also scored in three straight games. “I feel like I had a great start (to the season) and that helped me a lot,” Olofss

  • Dolphins fire Boyer after 3 years as defensive coordinator

    The Miami Dolphins have fired Josh Boyer after three seasons as the team’s defensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday. “I am grateful for Josh’s contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins,” Miami coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement released by the Dolphins. “The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our play

  • Matthews scores twice, Samsonov makes 37 saves as Maple Leafs down Jets 4-1

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov kept his team in the fight early. Auston Matthews — looking more and more like last season's 60-goal man — took control from there. The sniper scored twice early in the second period and Samsonov was stellar in making 37 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday night. "Sammy was dialed in," Matthews said. "It's a big win for us, but the game could have definitely been a lot closer had it not been for him." And a lot closer if not for Tor

  • Forge FC signs veteran Canadian defender Ashtone Morgan to new contract

    HAMILTON — Forge FC has signed veteran Canadian defender Ashtone Morgan to a new contract. The 31-year-old fullback was a regular in Forge's backline last season when the Hamilton side dispatched Atletico Ottawa 2-0 to win the Canadian Premier League title. Morgan, a veteran of Major League Soccer with both Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake, made 27 appearances for Forge in all competitions in 2022, including 23 in league play. He had one goal and two assists. “We are very happy to have Ashtone re-s