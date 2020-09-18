Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Is Returning With Performances From Rosalia & More

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Rihanna attends The Fashion Awards 2019 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Following the success of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show on Amazon last September, Prime Video will be airing a second fashion show to celebrate the fashion brand’s Autumn 2020 collection next month. The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, on which Rihanna will serve as executive producer and creative director, will arrive on Amazon on 2nd October, and include performances from Rosalia, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, and Roddy Ricch.

According to a press release, the event will see Savage X Fenty veterans Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Normani, and Paloma Elsesser returning to wear the latest Savage X Fenty styles. Lizzo, Demi Moore, Erika Jayne, Gigi Goode, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Shea Couleé, Willow Smith, Chika, Miss 5th Avenue, Jaida Essence Hall, and “many more” will also be joining.

The release describes the new collection, which will be available to shop on Amazon Fashion’s store and at Savage X Fenty, as “high-voltage” and “packed with unexpected pairings and surprising new styles that push the boundaries of individuality.”

The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 announcement also came alongside a trailer, showing Rihanna walking into what looks like the backstage area of the show. The names of performers and special attendees then start appearing on the screen. Watch it, below, ahead of the 2nd October release.

