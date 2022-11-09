Rihanna Savage x Fenty - latest: Fans say Johnny Depp and Rihanna are ‘over’ amid controversial appearance in fashion show

Meredith Clark
·12 min read

Rihanna’s highly-anticipated Savage x Fenty Vol 4 show has finally landed, but it was already making headlines ahead of its release due to the presence of a controversial figure.

The singer’s fashion show, which aired on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday (9 November), included a star-studded cast of models, musicians, and celebrities wearing pieces from her lingerie brand.

Rihanna, 34, described the fourth installment of her Savage x Fenty show as a “fashion exhibition,” featuring “new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies” showcased on the runway.

The most-talked about moment of the event was undoubtedly Johnny Depp’s one-minute appearance. The actor was seen emerging from a dark, woodland landscape while Outkast’s 2000 single, “So Fresh, So Clean”, played in the background.

Depp sported his signature look for the feature, wearing multiple necklaces, silk Savage pyjamas, and a short robe, worn open at the front.

The controversial appearance comes after Depp’s high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard over a 2018 op-ed written by the Aquaman star. The case concluded earlier this year when a jury ruled that Heard had defamed Depp in the op-ed. Heard was ordered to pay Depp US$10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages.

After news of Depp’s cameo was confirmed last week, many critics called for a boycott of the lingerie brand and of Rihanna’s cosmetic company, Fenty Beauty.

Former brand ambassadors like Olly Alexander have now vowed to ditch Savage x Fenty, while social media users have expressed their own disappointment in the fashion show’s casting.

Here’s the latest from Savage Fenty X Vol 4.

Key Points

  • Johnny Depp makes controversial appearance in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show

  • Depp’s cameo has been labelled “problematic” by Rihanna’s fans

  • Olly Alexander says he will no longer wear Savage x Fenty

Fans condemn Johnny Depp’s cameo in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show

12:30 , Saman Javed

Fans have expressed their disdain over Depp’s cameo in the show.

“Rihanna and the Savage team really messed up with that Johnny Depp feature,” one Twitter user said.

Another said they were unimpressed by Depp’s modelling: “I am interested to know how much Rihanna paid Johnny Depp to shamble from one tree to a second tree a short distance away.”

Saman Javed has the details here:

Rihanna fans condemn Johnny Depp’s cameo in Savage X Fenty show

Julia Fox explains why she publicly defended Amber Heard

11:31 , Saman Javed

Julia Fox has shared her reasons for publicly speaking up on behalf of Amber Heard.

As Depp’s high-profile defamation lawsuit against the Aquaman actor unfolded earlier this year, Fox was vocal in her support of Heard, and criticised Depp’s legal action against her as “a sick way of still controlling her life by suing her all over the world”.

During an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast, HighLow with EmRata, Fox gave some insight into why she spoke up at a time when relatively few others in public positions were doing the same.

“I did have to say something, because if it could happen to Amber Heard, who is a white, blonde, beautiful, successful actress – because people say that she had no career before, but she did – none of us are safe.”

Nicole Vassell shares more here:

Julia Fox tells Emily Ratajkowski why she feels ‘compelled’ to support Amber Heard

Here’s a closer look at Johnny Depp’s look

10:36 , Saman Javed

The actor walked out in an olive green look from the new Savage X Fenty collection.

Depp wore the “Sheer X Sleep Pant” (£60), the “Sheer X Sleep Tank” (£32) and “Sheer X Smoking Jacket” (£75).

(Savage X Fenty/Amazon)
(Savage X Fenty/Amazon)

Johnny Depp makes controversial appearance in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show

10:00 , Saman Javed

Johnny Depp has made an appearance in Rihanna’s latest Savage X Fenty show.

During the 40-minute show, Depp makes a one-minute appearance about halfway through. In the cameo, the controversial actor is seen dressed in khaki green and walks towards the camera as OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” plays.

Laura Hampson has the details here:

Johnny Depp makes controversial appearance in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show

09:22 , Amber Raiken

In September 2021, Rihanna also faced criticism for her Savage X Fenty fashion show, after it included models, who were not Black, wearing their hair in braids.

Some of the models on the runway included Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Ratajkowski, which sparked an online conversation about the appropriation of Black culture.

“Now why the hell did Rihanna have white dancers in braids on the Fenty X Savage show…” one person tweeted, at the time.

Read more:

Rihanna accused of cultural appropriation after models wear braids in fashion show

Rhianna was previously accused of cultural appropriation for song used in Savage x Fenty show

08:44 , Amber Raiken

Back in 2020, the singer faced backlash for her iconic Savage x Fenty fashion show after it featured a Hadith, which are traditional Muslim phrases from the Prophet Muhammed that are used as guidance for those of the Islamic faith.

The show used a track called “Doom,” by London-based producer Coucou Chloe, which had sped up vocal samples from verses of Hadith in it.

Multiple viewers then went to Twitter to criticise the event, at the time, one of which wrote: “As a Muslim, no words can describe how disappointed I am with Rihanna for letting her models dance to hadith.”

07:30 , Meredith Clark

Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

“I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand, I am thinking maybe she should give more of a f***.”

Read more from Maya Oppenheim:

Opinion: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp?

06:30 , Meredith Clark

Some people have claimed they plan to boycott Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty and her beauty company, Fenty Beauty, as a result of the Depp cameo in the upcoming fashion show.

“I’m so glad I never bought any Savage x Fenty stuff and I can’t wait to never buy a Fenty Beauty product ever again,” one person wrote on Twitter.

According to Forbes, Rihanna’s net worth is estimated to be $1.7bn. The singer’s billionaire status is largely due to the value of her cosmetics company, of which she owns 50 per cent. In 2021, the outlet reported that an estimated $1.4bn of Rihanna’s fortune comes from Fenty Beauty.

05:30 , Meredith Clark

As the backlash continued this week, some fans argued that Rihanna would have made a “powerful statement” if she casted Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard in the show.

“It really sucks because imagine what a powerful statement Rihanna could have made by inviting Amber to be a part of her show,” one tweet said.

Other social media users felt that Rihanna should not have extended the platform to either Depp or Heard. “How about don’t invite either one of them… it should’ve never happened,” one individual said in response, while another said: “I’d prefer if she invited neither of them.”

Earlier this year, a jury largely sided with Depp after finding that Heard had defamed the actor when she allegedly implied that Depp had abused her in a 2018 The Washington Post op-ed. The Aquaman actress was ordered to pay Depp $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages.

Heard is set to appeal the verdict, with lawyers arguing that the two rulings handed down by the jury were “inherently and irreconcilably inconsistent”.

04:30 , Meredith Clark

As the backlash over Johnny Depp’s continued, many fans vowed they will no longer support Rihanna’s lingerie brand or her cosmetic company, Fenty Beauty, going forward.

According to one critic, the decision to star Depp in the fashion show shows just how “out of touch” Rihanna is. “Savage x Fenty is already a flop adding Johnny Depp to the mix is just another example of how out of touch Rihanna actually is,” the critic alleged on Twitter.

Critics have also questioned why Rihanna chose Depp for her brand, which has become known for inclusivity. “Rihanna can’t be serious? With all these beautiful and unproblematic men in Hollywood, and Johnny Depp is the one that appeals to you the most?”

03:30 , Meredith Clark

Olly Alexander says he will no longer wear Savage x Fenty

Olly Alexander, who has partnered with Rihanna’s lingerie brand in the past, announced he plans to cut ties with the company over Depp’s inclusion in the show.

The Years & Years singer reacted to a tweet about Depp’s upcoming cameo with a sad face, prompting a fan to reply: “But, Savage X Fenty is you baby... you wear it so well.”

In response, Alexander said he would not be wearing the brand moving forward. “Thank you but after this news I won’t be wearing it anymore,” he said.

Find out more here:

Olly Alexander vows to ditch Savage X Fenty after Johnny Depp confirmed as show guest

02:30 , Meredith Clark

In photos that have circulated on social media ahead of the 9 November release of the runway show on Prime Video, Johnny Depp can be seen wearing an olive green outfit and multiple necklaces.

The actor, who will be wearing items from the men’s collection, is reportedly the first male in Savage x Fenty show history to take the role.

The moment, which NBC News reports occurs 20 minutes into the 40-minute runway show, sees Depp walk toward the camera as Outkast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” plays in the background.

Sources told TMZ that Rihanna and her team “invited” Depp to participate in the show and that both teams were “excited to make it happen.”

01:30 , Meredith Clark

Johnny Depp will make a brief appearance in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol 4 fashion show.

Earlier reports had suggested that Depp would be the focus of the show’s “star” moments. According to TMZ, Depp will be featured in one of the show’s “star” moments. In the past, celebrities such as Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu have appeared in this role.

As for the role Depp will play in the upcoming fashion show, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not expected to walk the runway with the other models. Rather, Depp is featured in a “spotlight moment,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Read more:

Johnny Depp makes cameo in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show

00:30 , Meredith Clark

The theme for this year’s Savage x Fenty show is “Mother Nature”.

Ahead of the iconic show’s release, Rihanna told PEOPLE that she appears in a “Mother Nature section” and that “we’re literally in the middle of nature”.

“We lit up the mountains and forests - and we even hired snake wranglers. In the end, it is going to be so beautiful when you see it,” she said.

Tuesday 8 November 2022 23:30 , Meredith Clark

Rihanna recently gave fans a glimpse at what to expect from Savage x Fenty Vol 4

The 34-year-old singer, who welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky back in May, said she’s ready to put out her first major project since giving birth. “I’m looking forward to [people seeing] it. It’s my first real thing that I’ve done since I had the baby, work-wise,” Rihanna told PEOPLE.

The billionaire fashion designer also said she’s just as excited for the upcoming show as previous years because she loves seeing the “new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies”.

“This show is obnoxious,” the Fenty Beauty founder said. “This one takes the cake. This is gonna be the show to beat. It is on a scale unlike anything we’ve ever done. It’s huge.”

Rihanna talks ‘obnoxious’ Savage x Fenty show amid backlash over Johnny Depp cameo

Tuesday 8 November 2022 22:30 , Meredith Clark

Who will be in the fashion show?

Many musicians, influencers, and Hollywood stars are expected to perform on and walk the runway. As seen in a teaser trailer, Rihanna’s fourth annual fashion show include performances from Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell.

Other guest appearances will be from different actors, such as Taraji P Henson, Damson Idris, Simu Liu, Winston Duke, Taylour Paige, and Abbot Elementary Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The models at the event include: Cara Delevigne, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Lara Stone, and Zach Miko. Rihanna also invited a few TikTok stars, Avani Gregg and Bella Poarch.

Find out the guest list for Savage x Fenty Vol 4 here:

Savage x Fenty Vol 4: How can you watch and when will it be released?

Tuesday 8 November 2022 22:00 , Meredith Clark

How and when can you watch the Savage x Fenty Vol 4 fashion show?

Rihanna’s highly-anticipated fashion show will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, November 9.

Since 2019, the past three volumes of the Savage x Fenty fashion show have premiered on Prime Video.

While the show will be available worldwide, only people who have an annual or monthly Amazon membership will be able to stream the event. However, viewers who don’t have Amazon can $8.99 per month for a Prime video membership. Full services on Amazon also cost $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

Read more:

Savage x Fenty Vol 4: How can you watch and when will it be released?

Latest Stories

  • Jeremy Hunt facing Tory backlash over stealth inheritance tax raid

    Jeremy Hunt is facing a backlash from Tory MPs over his plans for a stealth inheritance tax raid on families.

  • Many nurses using food banks because of a broken relationship or boiler, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan says

    Many nurses needing to use food banks are doing so because of a broken "relationship or boiler", Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has suggested. Ms Keegan told Sky News that "of course" she clapped for nurses during the pandemic.

  • 'Battleground' director details documentary's extraordinary access within anti-abortion movement

    Filmmaker Cynthia Lowen began the process of making the new documentary film “Battleground” with a genuine curiosity about the anti-abortion movement. Lowen wanted to understand how, despite being in the minority, anti-abortion movement organizers "were being so successful in advancing their agenda,” she told ABC News Correspondent Phil Lipof. The new documentary “Battleground,” which was released this year in theaters and is now available on streaming platforms, began in the summer of 2019, a full three years before Roe v. Wade was overturned.

  • Fox Reporter Hillary Vaughn Covers Election Night While Pregnant: 'What Unites Us Is Love'

    Fox Business reporter Hillary Vaughn is currently expecting her first baby with her husband, Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy

  • Kay Burley Clashes With Minister Over PM's Decision To Appoint Gavin Williamson: 'Why Did He Give Him A Job?'

    Education secretary Gillian Keegan was left squirming as she tried to defend Rishi Sunak.

  • RuPaul's Drag Race queen Cynthia Lee Fontaine reveals hip surgery, 6-month break from performing

    The season 8 Miss Congeniality winner was diagnosed with avascular necrosis after chemotherapy treatments for cancer.

  • Kylie Jenner's Dating History: From Tyga to Travis Scott

    Kylie Jenner has been romantically tied to Travis Scott, the father of her two kids, since 2017

  • UPDATE 1-Donald Trump appeals New York court order for watchdog at company

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday appealed a judge's order to install a watchdog at the Trump Organization before a civil fraud case by the state's attorney general goes to trial. Manhattan-based Justice Arthur Engoron on Thursday granted state Attorney General Letitia James' request to appoint an independent monitor to halt alleged ongoing fraud at the real estate company and keep the Trumps from transferring assets out of her reach. Engoron's order bars the defendants from transferring assets without court approval, and requires that the monitor receive a "full and accurate description" of the Trump Organization's structure and assets.

  • Fetterman dubs himself Oprah's '2022 Election Selection' with cheeky new Twitter pic

    Fetterman dubs himself Oprah's '2022 Election Selection' with cheeky new Twitter pic

  • Jennifer Lopez Says 'Living Out Loud' with Ben Affleck in the Beginning 'Turned Out to Really Bite Us'

    "We were so young and so in love at that time," Jennifer Lopez told Vogue of her relationship with husband Ben Affleck in the early 2000s

  • Trevor Noah Isn’t Surprised Oprah Didn’t Endorse Mehmet Oz: ‘At Some Point in Life, You Have to Kill the Monster You Create’ (Video)

    "That's always how it goes, people," the "Daily Show" host joked

  • Trump says he voted to re-elect Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the midterm elections

    "No matter who you vote for, you have to vote," Trump said after he confirmed that he cast his vote for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting