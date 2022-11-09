Rihanna Savage x Fenty - latest: Fans say Johnny Depp and Rihanna are ‘over’ amid controversial appearance in fashion show

Rihanna’s highly-anticipated Savage x Fenty Vol 4 show has finally landed, but it was already making headlines ahead of its release due to the presence of a controversial figure.

The singer’s fashion show, which aired on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday (9 November), included a star-studded cast of models, musicians, and celebrities wearing pieces from her lingerie brand.

Rihanna, 34, described the fourth installment of her Savage x Fenty show as a “fashion exhibition,” featuring “new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies” showcased on the runway.

The most-talked about moment of the event was undoubtedly Johnny Depp’s one-minute appearance. The actor was seen emerging from a dark, woodland landscape while Outkast’s 2000 single, “So Fresh, So Clean”, played in the background.

Depp sported his signature look for the feature, wearing multiple necklaces, silk Savage pyjamas, and a short robe, worn open at the front.

The controversial appearance comes after Depp’s high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard over a 2018 op-ed written by the Aquaman star. The case concluded earlier this year when a jury ruled that Heard had defamed Depp in the op-ed. Heard was ordered to pay Depp US$10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages.

After news of Depp’s cameo was confirmed last week, many critics called for a boycott of the lingerie brand and of Rihanna’s cosmetic company, Fenty Beauty.

Former brand ambassadors like Olly Alexander have now vowed to ditch Savage x Fenty, while social media users have expressed their own disappointment in the fashion show’s casting.

Here’s the latest from Savage Fenty X Vol 4.

Key Points

Johnny Depp makes controversial appearance in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show

Depp’s cameo has been labelled “problematic” by Rihanna’s fans

Olly Alexander says he will no longer wear Savage x Fenty

Fans condemn Johnny Depp’s cameo in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show

12:30 , Saman Javed

Story continues

Fans have expressed their disdain over Depp’s cameo in the show.

“Rihanna and the Savage team really messed up with that Johnny Depp feature,” one Twitter user said.

Another said they were unimpressed by Depp’s modelling: “I am interested to know how much Rihanna paid Johnny Depp to shamble from one tree to a second tree a short distance away.”

Saman Javed has the details here:

Rihanna fans condemn Johnny Depp’s cameo in Savage X Fenty show

Julia Fox explains why she publicly defended Amber Heard

11:31 , Saman Javed

Julia Fox has shared her reasons for publicly speaking up on behalf of Amber Heard.

As Depp’s high-profile defamation lawsuit against the Aquaman actor unfolded earlier this year, Fox was vocal in her support of Heard, and criticised Depp’s legal action against her as “a sick way of still controlling her life by suing her all over the world”.

During an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast, HighLow with EmRata, Fox gave some insight into why she spoke up at a time when relatively few others in public positions were doing the same.

“I did have to say something, because if it could happen to Amber Heard, who is a white, blonde, beautiful, successful actress – because people say that she had no career before, but she did – none of us are safe.”

Nicole Vassell shares more here:

Julia Fox tells Emily Ratajkowski why she feels ‘compelled’ to support Amber Heard

Here’s a closer look at Johnny Depp’s look

10:36 , Saman Javed

The actor walked out in an olive green look from the new Savage X Fenty collection.

Depp wore the “Sheer X Sleep Pant” (£60), the “Sheer X Sleep Tank” (£32) and “Sheer X Smoking Jacket” (£75).

(Savage X Fenty/Amazon)

Johnny Depp makes controversial appearance in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show

10:00 , Saman Javed

Johnny Depp has made an appearance in Rihanna’s latest Savage X Fenty show.

During the 40-minute show, Depp makes a one-minute appearance about halfway through. In the cameo, the controversial actor is seen dressed in khaki green and walks towards the camera as OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” plays.

Laura Hampson has the details here:

Johnny Depp makes controversial appearance in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show

09:22 , Amber Raiken

In September 2021, Rihanna also faced criticism for her Savage X Fenty fashion show, after it included models, who were not Black, wearing their hair in braids.

Some of the models on the runway included Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Ratajkowski, which sparked an online conversation about the appropriation of Black culture.

“Now why the hell did Rihanna have white dancers in braids on the Fenty X Savage show…” one person tweeted, at the time.

Read more:

Rihanna accused of cultural appropriation after models wear braids in fashion show

Rhianna was previously accused of cultural appropriation for song used in Savage x Fenty show

08:44 , Amber Raiken

Back in 2020, the singer faced backlash for her iconic Savage x Fenty fashion show after it featured a Hadith, which are traditional Muslim phrases from the Prophet Muhammed that are used as guidance for those of the Islamic faith.

The show used a track called “Doom,” by London-based producer Coucou Chloe, which had sped up vocal samples from verses of Hadith in it.

Multiple viewers then went to Twitter to criticise the event, at the time, one of which wrote: “As a Muslim, no words can describe how disappointed I am with Rihanna for letting her models dance to hadith.”

07:30 , Meredith Clark

Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

“I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand, I am thinking maybe she should give more of a f***.”

Read more from Maya Oppenheim:

Opinion: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp?

06:30 , Meredith Clark

Some people have claimed they plan to boycott Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty and her beauty company, Fenty Beauty, as a result of the Depp cameo in the upcoming fashion show.

“I’m so glad I never bought any Savage x Fenty stuff and I can’t wait to never buy a Fenty Beauty product ever again,” one person wrote on Twitter.

i'm so glad i never bought any savage x fenty stuff and i can't wait to never buy a fenty beauty product ever again — toshita ✰ (@maggie_rhees) November 3, 2022

According to Forbes, Rihanna’s net worth is estimated to be $1.7bn. The singer’s billionaire status is largely due to the value of her cosmetics company, of which she owns 50 per cent. In 2021, the outlet reported that an estimated $1.4bn of Rihanna’s fortune comes from Fenty Beauty.

05:30 , Meredith Clark

As the backlash continued this week, some fans argued that Rihanna would have made a “powerful statement” if she casted Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard in the show.

“It really sucks because imagine what a powerful statement Rihanna could have made by inviting Amber to be a part of her show,” one tweet said.

it really sucks bc imagine what a powerful statement Rihanna could have made by inviting Amber to be a part of her show. — shane (@shxnerusso) November 3, 2022

Other social media users felt that Rihanna should not have extended the platform to either Depp or Heard. “How about don’t invite either one of them… it should’ve never happened,” one individual said in response, while another said: “I’d prefer if she invited neither of them.”

How about don’t invite either one of them… it should’ve never happened. https://t.co/6uzYYk6eVL — Hannah Victoria (@VictoriiaHannah) November 4, 2022

Earlier this year, a jury largely sided with Depp after finding that Heard had defamed the actor when she allegedly implied that Depp had abused her in a 2018 The Washington Post op-ed. The Aquaman actress was ordered to pay Depp $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages.

Heard is set to appeal the verdict, with lawyers arguing that the two rulings handed down by the jury were “inherently and irreconcilably inconsistent”.

04:30 , Meredith Clark

As the backlash over Johnny Depp’s continued, many fans vowed they will no longer support Rihanna’s lingerie brand or her cosmetic company, Fenty Beauty, going forward.

According to one critic, the decision to star Depp in the fashion show shows just how “out of touch” Rihanna is. “Savage x Fenty is already a flop adding Johnny Depp to the mix is just another example of how out of touch Rihanna actually is,” the critic alleged on Twitter.

Savage x Fenty is already a flop adding Johnny Depp to the mix is just another example of how out of touch Rihanna actually is — Chrysanthemum (@blupeoni) November 3, 2022

Critics have also questioned why Rihanna chose Depp for her brand, which has become known for inclusivity. “Rihanna can’t be serious? With all these beautiful and unproblematic men in Hollywood, and Johnny Depp is the one that appeals to you the most?”

rihanna can't be serious? with all these beautiful and unproblematic men in hollywood, and johnny depp is the one that appeals to you the most? — Kat (@feneptune_) November 3, 2022

03:30 , Meredith Clark

Olly Alexander says he will no longer wear Savage x Fenty

Olly Alexander, who has partnered with Rihanna’s lingerie brand in the past, announced he plans to cut ties with the company over Depp’s inclusion in the show.

The Years & Years singer reacted to a tweet about Depp’s upcoming cameo with a sad face, prompting a fan to reply: “But, Savage X Fenty is you baby... you wear it so well.”

In response, Alexander said he would not be wearing the brand moving forward. “Thank you but after this news I won’t be wearing it anymore,” he said.

Find out more here:

Olly Alexander vows to ditch Savage X Fenty after Johnny Depp confirmed as show guest

02:30 , Meredith Clark

In photos that have circulated on social media ahead of the 9 November release of the runway show on Prime Video, Johnny Depp can be seen wearing an olive green outfit and multiple necklaces.

The actor, who will be wearing items from the men’s collection, is reportedly the first male in Savage x Fenty show history to take the role.

Johnny Depp in Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.’ https://t.co/0KRhtzyfEx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 3, 2022

The moment, which NBC News reports occurs 20 minutes into the 40-minute runway show, sees Depp walk toward the camera as Outkast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” plays in the background.

Sources told TMZ that Rihanna and her team “invited” Depp to participate in the show and that both teams were “excited to make it happen.”

01:30 , Meredith Clark

Johnny Depp will make a brief appearance in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol 4 fashion show.

Earlier reports had suggested that Depp would be the focus of the show’s “star” moments. According to TMZ, Depp will be featured in one of the show’s “star” moments. In the past, celebrities such as Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu have appeared in this role.

As for the role Depp will play in the upcoming fashion show, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not expected to walk the runway with the other models. Rather, Depp is featured in a “spotlight moment,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Read more:

Johnny Depp makes cameo in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show

00:30 , Meredith Clark

The theme for this year’s Savage x Fenty show is “Mother Nature”.

Ahead of the iconic show’s release, Rihanna told PEOPLE that she appears in a “Mother Nature section” and that “we’re literally in the middle of nature”.

“We lit up the mountains and forests - and we even hired snake wranglers. In the end, it is going to be so beautiful when you see it,” she said.

Tuesday 8 November 2022 23:30 , Meredith Clark

Rihanna recently gave fans a glimpse at what to expect from Savage x Fenty Vol 4

The 34-year-old singer, who welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky back in May, said she’s ready to put out her first major project since giving birth. “I’m looking forward to [people seeing] it. It’s my first real thing that I’ve done since I had the baby, work-wise,” Rihanna told PEOPLE.

The billionaire fashion designer also said she’s just as excited for the upcoming show as previous years because she loves seeing the “new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies”.

“This show is obnoxious,” the Fenty Beauty founder said. “This one takes the cake. This is gonna be the show to beat. It is on a scale unlike anything we’ve ever done. It’s huge.”

Rihanna talks ‘obnoxious’ Savage x Fenty show amid backlash over Johnny Depp cameo

Tuesday 8 November 2022 22:30 , Meredith Clark

Who will be in the fashion show?

Many musicians, influencers, and Hollywood stars are expected to perform on and walk the runway. As seen in a teaser trailer, Rihanna’s fourth annual fashion show include performances from Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell.

Other guest appearances will be from different actors, such as Taraji P Henson, Damson Idris, Simu Liu, Winston Duke, Taylour Paige, and Abbot Elementary Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The models at the event include: Cara Delevigne, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Lara Stone, and Zach Miko. Rihanna also invited a few TikTok stars, Avani Gregg and Bella Poarch.

Find out the guest list for Savage x Fenty Vol 4 here:

Savage x Fenty Vol 4: How can you watch and when will it be released?

Tuesday 8 November 2022 22:00 , Meredith Clark

How and when can you watch the Savage x Fenty Vol 4 fashion show?

Rihanna’s highly-anticipated fashion show will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, November 9.

Since 2019, the past three volumes of the Savage x Fenty fashion show have premiered on Prime Video.

While the show will be available worldwide, only people who have an annual or monthly Amazon membership will be able to stream the event. However, viewers who don’t have Amazon can $8.99 per month for a Prime video membership. Full services on Amazon also cost $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

Read more:

Savage x Fenty Vol 4: How can you watch and when will it be released?