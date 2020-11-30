Rihanna Rings In the Holidays as Ice Queen in Savage X's December Campaign

Photo credit: Courtesy of Savage X

Whether you've been naughty or nice, everyone on Rihanna's list gets a special treat. Following a scorching hot holiday-themed edit by the Hot Girl Coach herself, Megan Thee Stallion, Rihanna returns to the forefront of Savage x Fenty's December campaign to debut its upcoming Xtra Vip Box and a new batch of sizzling styles to add some spice to your yuletide fling.

When customers order December's Xtra Vip Box, they'll be met with a three-piece, soft-to-the-touch set that's sure to be a winner, whether you're the gifter or the giftee. Dipped in black with velvet roses printed all over, the set comes with a push-up bra, side-tie sleep shorts, and a cut-out panty with adjustable strings in the back.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Savage X

In the campaign images, Rihanna takes on the role of the Ice Queen and poses next to an ice sculpture in Savage X's newest offerings, available December 1: Plush Velvet Tie Front Bra and Plush Velvet Peek-A-Boo Tie Back Sleep Short. The bra features cut-out detailing that reveals a bit of the underboob to match the flouncy shorts that taper to flatter your hips and thighs.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Savage X

The December Xtra Vip Box launches December 1 on savagex.com. If you aren't already an Xtra Vip, sign up for all the perks—including monthly Xtra Vip Boxes and first dibs of savings and exclusive deals here.

