Rihanna reveals she's pregnant with baby No. 2 during Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna didn't have a star-studded guest list for her Super Bowl Halftime performance, but there was a very unexpected onstage cameo.

On Sunday, the "Lift Me Up" singer hit the halftime show stage for Super Bowl 57 in a crimson red ensemble, which featured a stylish jacket and bralette. The outfit also showed off the 34-year-old's growing baby bump.

Rihanna could also be seen caressing her stomach during the performance, a nod to her soon-to-be bundle of joy. The singer’s representative confirmed the pregnancy shortly after she ended her 13-minute set.

Rihanna welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with rapper A$AP Rocky last May, People and Entertainment Tonight reported at the time. The couple announced they were expecting in January 2022 with photos that showed off the singer's baby bump. Rihanna wore a long pink coat unbuttoned to show off her growing stomach, adorned by long body chains that fell past her belly.

Ahead of their baby's arrival, Rihanna graced the cover of Vogue magazine's May issue where she discussed Rocky getting out of the "friend zone," the moment she and the rapper "became my family," and how she learned that she was pregnant.

She told the fashion outlet that the pair's latest adventure into parenthood wasn't something they had planned, but they also weren't opposed to the idea.

"It was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time," Rihanna said of learning she was pregnant for the first time. "I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

Rihanna revealed in March 2020 that she wants to have three or four kids within the next 10 years: “I know I will want to live differently," she told British Vogue of how she sees her future. "I’ll have kids – three or four of 'em."

