Rihanna Receives PETA Award for Releasing Faux Leather Fenty Collection

  • Rihanna has received a Compassion in Fashion Award from PETA for debuting a faux-leather Fenty capsule collection.

  • PETA has applauded Rihanna for making a "completely leather-free" collection, which promotes "cruelty-free vegan clothing."

Rihanna is the recipient of yet another award, and it's extremely deserved.

The singer and literal superstar has created a faux-leather collection for Fenty, and people everywhere are taking note. Per PETA's website, "PETA recognizes and thanks Rihanna for making her new FENTY capsule collection completely leather-free, showing off chic and cruelty-free vegan clothing that is both animal-friendly and better for the planet."

PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement, "Rihanna should take a bow for this stunning cruelty-free collection... With her new vegan collection, Rihanna shows how easy it is to create a killer look that no animal had to die for."

On Twitter, PETA celebrated Rihanna and wrote, "She proves that #VeganFashion can make you shine bright like a diamond! PETA is awarding @rihanna the Compassion in Fashion award for her JAW-DROPPING leather-free @FentyOfficial capsule collection!"

Rihanna has already taken the world by storm with Fenty clothing and her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand, and Fenty Beauty continues to wow consumers with its extensive range of products. The mogul recently revealed to British Vogue that a skincare line will be her next project. Rihanna told the magazine, "Skincare, it’s the truth. It either works or it doesn’t. There’s nowhere to hide."

