Rihanna On Her Unplanned Pregnancy And Postpartum Depression

Article updated on 13/04/22: Rihanna shares her fears of postpartum depression and feeling 'out of control, emotionally'

Since revealing her pregnancy to the world in January, when she was photographed walking through New York City with a baby bump, Rihanna has confessed that her pregnancy wasn't planned.

The singer, who is expecting her first child with rapper beau A$AP Rocky, told American Vogue: 'I wouldn't say planning. But certainly not planning against it. I don't know when I ovulate or any of that type of s**t. We just had fun.

'And then it was just there on the test. I didn't waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor's office the next morning and our journey began.'

She also opened up about her worries as she approaches motherhood, including postpartum depression. 'Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me,' she said.

As for her birth plan, Rihanna said Covid-19 restrictions may interfere with plans to have all of her friends and family present, but quipped she may 'hire a party bus' to park outside.

The expectant mum delved into her plans to juggle work with motherhood, insisting that she absolutely can do both.

'Balance is one of my biggest challenges and always has been. And now there's another human being coming into play, it changes what that means again, she said.

'Still, I have businesses that aren't going to run themselves. My mum handled the three of us with not even close to the amount of resources that I have, so I can absolutely do it. What it looks like? I'm not sure.'

On the topic of her fashion choices since revealing her pregnancy, she said: 'I'm hoping that we were able to redefine what's considered "decent" for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of that.

'This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?'

She continued: 'When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I'm sorry—it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.'

Addressing traditional ideals when it comes to circumstances surrounding motherhood, she went on to say: 'I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f**k says it has to be that way. I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mum.'

Article updated on 15/02/2022: Rihanna Opens Up About Motherhood



Rihanna has shed light on what type of parent she'll be when it comes to defending her child.

'I feel like that's the type of mum I'm going to be,' she told ELLE US during the opening of her Ulta Beauty store in Los Angeles on March 12. 'Psycho about it.'



Rihanna continued, telling the news outlet that she's received 'a lot of advice', adding: 'Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won't get much later. I need to work on that before it's a thing of the past.'

She also noted that her Fenty Beauty products and pregnancy glow are currently working 'hand in hand'.

'There's a pregnancy glow,' she said. 'There's also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you're like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Make-up for sure helps you feel like a real person. I just focused a lot on moisturising and on contouring.

'The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your make-up. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there's so much that you can do.'

Article updated on 25/02/2022: Rihanna Discusses Pregnancy Body Confidence

Since Rihanna shocked (and delighted) fans with a surprise pregnancy in January, the 'Self-Care' singer has been embracing her pregnancy bump by way of her fashion choices.

The singer, who is set to become a first-time mother with rapper partner A$AP Rocky, spoke to Refinery29 about challenging stereotypes when it comes to dressing while pregnant.

'Right now I'm really into pushing the idea of sexy,' she said.

She added: 'When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you're not sexy right now [but] you'll get back there and I don't believe in that s***.

'So I'm trying stuff that I might not have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant. The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cut-outs the better for me.'

The Fenty Beauty founder said this in reference to how she wants women to 'feel represented', 'confident' and 'like they belong' in her Savage x Fenty stores, which have opened in five locations - Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and Houston.

Rihanna, whose lingerie offering is an ode to her brand's empowering sensibility, explained: 'You know, we actually cast all of the mannequins off of real people.

'I wanted to make sure we included as many different body types as possible because you don't get to see curvy women and curvy men in this aspect.'

Emphasising the significance of this, she said it 'was important because everyone wants to feel seen and sexy'.

Article updated on 13/02/2022: Rihanna Recalls Keeping Her Pregnancy A Secret From Friends

Rihanna appears to be having the time of her life while pregnant with her first child, but it sounds like keeping her pregnancy a secret in the early stages wasn't so plain sailing.

During a recent interview with E! News at her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin event, the singer recalled keeping her pregnancy a secret from her friends and the signs they picked up on.

'It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits,' she said.

'They're like, "You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?" And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well.'

The star also discussed her reluctance to tell people about her pregnancy at first.

'When I first found out, it's not real, you know? I was like, "This is not for real, right?"

'And then, it was and it's almost like you don't want to get too excited too soon because it's great news, but you...want to see that it's going to see its way through. And I'm so glad that we're this far along and now I can celebrate with everyone.'

Article updated on 03/02/2022 : Rihanna Shares Her First Bump Picture On Instagram



We've been anticipating Rihanna sharing new photos of her baby bump, after she surprised fans at the end of last month with the best kind of pregnancy reveal, involving a paparazzi walk, a vintage Chanel puffer and the look of a thousand astonished bystanders.

Now, the 'Diamonds' singer, who's expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, has shared a series of photos on Instagram spotlighting her bump.

In signature Rihanna style, she wore a cool, effortless oversized Varsity T-shirt offset with a colour-block design for her latest photo.

As for her caption: 'How the gang pulled up to black history month.'

Article originally published on 31/01/2022: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are expecting their first child together.

On Monday the couple, who are believed to have started dating towards the end of 2020, were photographed walking through New York City, with the singer showing her growing baby bump from underneath an unbuttoned pink vintage Chanel coat, which she paired with a multi-layered necklace.

In the photos, the 33-year-old can be seen bracing the blistering cold New York temperatures with her hands in her jean pockets to further emphasise the appearance of her bump.

In one photo, Rocky embraces his partner and kisses her forehead.

It's unknown when the soon-to-be-parents are expecting the arrival of their little one, nor what the child's sex will be.

On January 26, a video of Rihanna shopping at a Sephora cosmetics store in Manhattan, New York City surfaced on Twitter, leading some to speculate that she was pregnant.

For the outing, the signer wore an oversized bright orange coat which she left unbuttoned, allowing fans to get a slight glimpse of her bump. She styled her look with a pair of vertiginous embellished pumps from Gucci x Balenciaga, proving that pregnancy won't stand in the way of her love for towering heels.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky first prompted rumours they were an item back in November 2020, after the ‘Umbrella’ singer’s split from her ex boyfriend, entrepreneur Hassan Jameel.

The following year, Rocky told GQ magazine that the Fenty founder is 'the one'.

'The love of my life. My lady,' he said of the singer before adding: '[It’s] so much better when you got the one.

'She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.'

A year earlier, the 'Miss You' singer spoke about motherhood, telling British Vogue: 'They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child.

'That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love,' she added, noting that she would also like three or four children.

In 2019, during a red carpet interview at the fifth annual Diamond Ball in New York City, Rihanna revealed it was a 'no-brainer' that she'd become a mother one day.

While making an empowering statement about being a black woman, she noted: 'I’m a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman and I’m going to give birth to a black woman.

'It's a no-brainer. That's who I am. It's the core of who I am in spirit and DNA.'

The same year the singer told Interview magazine that she wanted to be a mother 'more than anything in life'. At the time she was romantically linked to businessman Jameel.

