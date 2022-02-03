Rihanna posts first pregnancy picture on Instagram and fans are thrilled

Peony Hirwani
·2 min read

Fans are in “awe” after looking at Rihanna’s recent post on Instagram where she’s showing off her baby bump.

On Monday (31 January), the 33-year-old singer revealed that she and rapper A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child.

The duo shared the news during an outing in Harlem, New York City, during which Rihanna was photographed in a long pink puffer jacket that was unbuttoned to show off her pregnant stomach.

In photos captured of the couple and published by People, the pair can be seen holding hands and smiling at one another as they walk in the snow, while other photos show the musicians embracing

On Thursday (3 February), Rihanna posted more photos of her growing baby bump with the caption: “How the gang pulled up to Black history month.”

In one photo, the Fenty Beauty mogul can be seen staring at her baby bump while standing in front of the mirror in a toilet.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Many friends, family, and fans have shown love and appreciation in the comments section of Rihanna’s post.

Filmmaker Amarachi Nwosu wrote: “Mama Ri! We are so happy for you Queen.”

Models Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid as well as Nicki Minaj, Kehlani, Ludacris, pro tennis player Naomi Osaka, and photographer Mario Sorrenti were among others to drop heart emojis and kind messages on Rihanna’s post.

“Baby Fenty is on the way y’all! Finally!” one excited fan commented.

Another person added: “I’m in awe. RIHHHHHHH, I am SO overjoyed for y’all this is such a Blessing Man.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since November 2020, but made their official debut on the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2021.

Rocky called Rihanna the “love of my life” when discussing his girlfriend during an interview with GQ in May 2021.

He was also asked whether he felt he was ready to be a father, to which the rapper said: “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely.

“Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • How Rihanna is reminding us of the unique brilliance of an exposed bump

    Rihanna announced her pregnancy in a typically show-stopping fashion, and reminded us of the greatness of a bare bump

  • Cara Delevingne wishes she had LGBTQ role models growing up: 'I do think I would have hated myself less'

    Cara Delevingne has long been praised for being one of the most visible queer women in Hollywood, after coming out as bisexual early in her career, publicly dating women including Annie Clark of St. Vincent and Ashley Benson and later identifying as pansexual in a 2020 interview with Variety. But as she continues to make statements about her sexuality through brand collaborations for Pride and even her red carpet fashion, Delevingne reflects on the silver lining of having previously been closeted. "The one thing I'm happy about growing up queer and fighting it and hiding it is it gives me so much fire and drive to try to make people's lives easier in some way by talking about it," she told Harper's Bazaar UK.

  • Rihanna’s dad Ronald Fenty says he’s ‘ecstatic’ with news of daughter’s pregnancy

    Rihanna revealed that she’s expecting her first child earlier this week

  • Andrew Forrest: Australian billionaire launches criminal case against Facebook

    In a world-first case in Australia, Andrew Forrest takes aim at scam ads that used his image.

  • Marcus Rashford is back with first love - why are we drawn to childhood sweethearts?

    Should we move on from our first loves - or could they prove the perfect partners?

  • Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Pause Wedding Planning to Buy a New House: 'Only So Much Money'

    The Bachelor in Paradise couple got engaged in 2019 on season 6

  • Miranda Lambert Has Fun in the Sun on Third Wedding Anniversary with 'Sunshine' Brendan McLoughlin

    The couple wed in secret in January 2019 at the country star's farm near Nashville, Tennessee

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Ja Morant scores 34 points, Grizzlies beat Wizards 115-95

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 34 points, his sixth straight game of at least 30 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead in a 115-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Morant, picked as an All-Star starter for the Western Conference this week, was 15 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Desmond Bane had 19 points, and De’Anthony Melton added 13 to help the Grizzlies win their third straight and fourth in five games. Steven Adams had

  • Blayre Turnbull's five-point game drives Canada to 12-1 win over Swiss in Beijing

    BEIJING — Blayre Turnbull scored a hat trick and had two assists to pace Canada to an 11-1 win over Switzerland to open the Olympic women's hockey tournament Thursday in Beijing. Natalie Spooner had two goals and three assists with Laura Stacey scoring twice for Canada. Sarah Fillier, the youngest player on the Canadian team at 21, scored twice and assisted on another goal in the first period of her Olympic debut. Rebecca Johnston, Ashton Bell and Erin Ambrose also scored. Goaltender Ann-Renée D

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Bey, Cunningham key Pistons' rally in 115-105 win over Cavs

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night. After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebou

  • Defending champion Einarson downs Black to stay perfect at Scotties

    THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Two-time champion Kerri Einarson continued her title defence at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., Sunday, doubling up Nova Scotia's Christina Black 6-3. Einarson, of Gimli, Man., is competing as Team Canada and improved to 2-0 while Black fell to 1-1 in Pool B play. Sunday's early draw also saw Laurie St-George of Quebec (2-0) edge Yukon's Hailey Birnie (0-1) 8-7 in the 10th end, while Laura Walker of Alberta (1-1) took a 9-8 win over B.C.'s Mary-Anne Ar