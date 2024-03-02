Rihanna Performs and Parties with Guests at Pre-Wedding Celebration for Indian Billionaire’s Son

Clips of Rihanna's performance — which included her hits "We Found Love," "Work" and "B---- Better Have My Money” — were shared on social media

Varinder Chawla / MEGA Rihanna

Rihanna is departing India after performing a special gig.

The Diamonds singer, 36, was photographed leaving the country on Saturday after she sang several of her hit tunes for a mini concert on Friday at billionaire heir Anant Ambani’s three-day pre-wedding celebration.

In pictures captured of her at the airport, Rihanna wore a pink hooded dress with a high slit at the leg. She accessorized with a light blue patterned scarf draped around her neck, a pair of silver and black closed-toe shoes and a leather quilted bag adorned with a red, blue and gold handkerchief.

The Grammy winner could be seen striking some poses in the look before departing on her flight. She even stopped to take a few photos with fans and was snapped holding a large “thank you” card.

Kaushal Punatar & Ajay Patil/SplashNews.com Rihanna departs India after her performance at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration

In videos circulating online on Friday, Rihanna could be seen singing and dancing on a large stage at Ambani's event wearing a sparkly light green long-sleeved dress and thigh-high pink boots, with her long hair styled straight and swept back. The set list for her performance included her hits “Work,” “B---- Better Have My Money” and “All of the Lights.”

During the show, she gave a shout-out to the groom-to-be and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, before performing “We Found Love.”

Ambani is the son of billionaire business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries.

In a TikTok video posted by a fan, Rihanna could be seen telling the party guests, “We’re here tonight in honor of Anant. Thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations.”

She then asked the audience, “How many of you believe in love? Make some noise for love,” before launching into the song.

However, the “Love on the Brain” singer wasn’t just there as a performer. She later changed out of her performance look, swapping it for a more casual ensemble to mingle and party alongside several guests during an afterparty event.

She was captured in one video posted on X shaking her hips alongside actress Janhvi Kapoor. The pair smiled while shimmying together. In another video shared on X, Rihanna sang and danced along to Miley Cyrus’ song “Party in the USA” in front of a DJ booth.

In addition to Rihanna, Punjabi music star Diljit Dosanjh and magician David Blaine reportedly also performed at the event.

Anant’s lavish celebration — which continues throughout the weekend — is being held at the Ambani estate in Gujarat and features a notable list of guests including Disney CEO Bob Iger, Ivanka Trump, Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates and members of Bhutan's royal family.

Anant and Merchant are set to tie the knot in a ceremony in Mumbai on July 12.



