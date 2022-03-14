Rihanna Pays Tribute to A$AP Rocky With Zodiac-inspired Jewelry

Proving to be the matriarch of maternity fashion, Rihanna gave a sartorial shoutout to her partner A$AP Rocky with an absolutely decadent astrology-inspired bracelet.

The pregnant pop superstar was seen on a lunch date wearing an effortlessly cool snake print vest and bra with her beautiful baby bump on full display. The Fenty Beauty billionaire topped off her look with baggy Vetements jeans, but it was her jewelry that took center stage. The multi-hyphenate musician donned a Briony Raymond gold cuff bracelet featuring the symbol for Pisces, the Barbadian singer’s astrological sign. The other side bore the scales representing the Libra, which is A$AP Rocky’s zodiac.

Always ahead of the trend, Rihanna's bracelet is not available yet, but a source from the company informed Page Six the diamond-studded piece costs $14,600 USD and will be available for purchase soon. Rihanna was also seen sporting a Pisces medallion by the jeweler, which retails for $17,800 USD and is available on the brand's website.