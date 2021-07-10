Rihanna Paired Her Optical Illusion Top with Zebra Ankle-Strap Pants

Rihanna can pull off just about anything. Lingerie with loafers, a sheer tube top and a baseball cap — you name it, she's worn it with ease. And on Friday, she once again took her bold style to the streets, this time, wearing pattern on pattern.

For a night out in New York City, the singer paired a black and white optical illusion top with zebra-striped pants with straps that tied around the ankles (aka leg belts). She slung a black monogrammed Gucci bag over her shoulder and covered pixie cut with a silk headscarf.

Rihanna

Controversial thong-heeled sandals that matched her white pedicure, gold hoop earrings, and oversized sunglasses provided the finishing touches to her look.

This is just one of many eye-catching ensembles Rihanna has worn over the past week. Just days earlier, Ri grabbed breakfast in a see-through lacy tube top with her bra on full display, and before that, she stepped out in a black negligee with lace trim and garter straps hanging from the hemline. Which still begs the question, is there anything Rihanna can't wear? We'll wait…