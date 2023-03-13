rihanna and a$ap rocky were too cute backstage at the oscars

Robert Gauthier - Getty Images

After first being linked all the way back in 2013, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now fashion's coolest couple. The singer and rapper have worked together multiple times over the years, sparking their fair share of relationship rumours along the way.



Here's a look back at their relationship history, starting with the most recent update:



12th March 2023 - Rihanna and A$AP attend the Oscars together

Rihanna and A$AP were honestly too cute to handle at the 2023 Academy Awards, where they were photographed cradling her baby bump backstage. The singer performed 'Lift Me Up' at the ceremony, where she was also nominated in the Best Original Song category, thanks to her involvement in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

2013 - Rihanna stars in A$AP Rocky's music video

Years before Ri and A$AP officially got together, the pair actually worked together multiple times all the way back in 2013. Yep, believe it or not, Rihanna starred in A$AP Rocky's music video for his single 'Fashion Killa', with the pair getting *pretty* cosy on screen.

2013 also saw A$AP supporting Rihanna during the US leg of her Diamonds World Tour. So, yeah, these two go way back.

Relationship rumours sparked during the same year, after the pair were seen being affectionate together in New York. However, A$AP was quick to shut down the rumours at the time, telling Distractify, "I don't even look at her like that. She's sexy, but I'm good."

2 December 2019 - The pair attend the British Fashion Awards together

Rihanna and A$AP posed on the red carpet of the British Fashion Awards together, though not as a couple.

Posting a picture on Instagram from the event, Rihanna thanked A$AP for supporting her Fenty brand, writing in the caption, "And thank you @asaprocky for representing us on the carpet and always being so supportive of @Fenty!!"

29 January 2020 - Rihanna and A$AP are reportedly dating

Almost seven years after rumours first circulated in 2013, reports begin to surface claiming that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are dating, following her split from Hassan Jameel, who she'd been in a relationship with for almost three years.

A source at the time commented on the pair's trip to New York, telling The Sun, "They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York.

"However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan. [But] they’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days."

The insider continued, "It’s really casual between them and she’s not thinking about whether there’s a future with Rocky. She’s a newly-single girl having fun."

12 February 2020 - The pair are seen leaving the same LA restaurant

Ri and A$AP spark more dating rumours after they're both spotted leaving The Nice Guy restaurant in LA in the early hours of the morning.

30 November 2020 - Ri and A$AP are spotted out for dinner with friends, along with fresh relationship rumours

Almost a year after relationship reports began to surface, a fresh set of insider information plus a group dinner spark new rumours.

Firstly, Page Six reports that the pair were seen out to dinner together with friends at The Beatrice Inn in New York on 28th November, seated discreetly behind a curtain.

Then, on 30 November People report that Rihanna and A$AP are apparently an item, after a source disclosed to the title that the longtime friends had become a couple.

28 December 2020 - Rihanna and A$AP spend Christmas in Barbados together

Though Rihanna and A$AP are yet to publicly comment on their rumoured relationship at this stage, things begin to look officially official after the pair spend Christmas together in Barbados.

The couple were pictured together in Rihanna's native Barbados, where the rapper is said to have met the singer's parents.

A source told People at the time, "The couple, who wore face masks, was spotted spending Christmas Eve together as they were on their way to a Catamaran sunset cruise while vacationing in her native Barbados.

"Rihanna has been in Barbados since [last] Thursday ... ASAP joined her and they are spending Christmas together with Rihanna's family."

19 May 2021 - A$AP calls Rihanna "the love of my life" and "the One"

Things start to seem serious as A$AP gushes about Rihanna during an interview for GQ, calling the singer "the love of my life" when asked about their relationship. He then also called her "my lady."



When asked why he prefers a monogamous relationship to dating, A$AP continued, "[It's] so much better. So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

The interviewer added that the rapper "starts beaming like a teenager whose crush just accepted his prom invite" when they brought Rihanna up.

He also touched on whether he'd like to be a father, adding, "If that’s in my destiny, absolutely. Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad.

"I would have a very fly child. Very," he said, before confirming he did indeed spend Christmas in Barbados with Rih's family.



13 September 2021 - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pose on the Met Gala red carpet together



Rihanna and A$AP just made their first red carpet appearance as an official couple! Posing on the Met Gala red carpet together, the pair looked adorably loved up, with ASAP leaning in to kiss Rih on the cheek.

Oh, and their outfits? Amazing.

22 September 2021 - Rihanna shares a cheeky insight into her sex life with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has shared a not-so-subtle insight into her sex life with ASAP Rocky, and her list of requests is pretty simple.

When asked what turns her on during a chat with E! News' Daily Pop, Rihanna had to hold in her laughter before answering, slowly explaining, "I like incense, weed, cologne and a little bit of hard work."

The show's host responded saying, "Oh, your man's gotta work for it? He ain't getting this for free." Rihanna replied by simply saying "OK, OK," before breaking into a huge laugh.

Well, there you have it.

While she didn't directly reference A$AP himself, the pair have been pretty public about their relationship as of late, so it's safe to assume A$AP fits into the mix here too.

We love these two together.

31 January 2022 - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting a baby together!

Almost a whole decade after they were first romantically linked, the singer and rapper revealed she is pregnant with their first child. This is the cutest thing ever.

In pictures published by the Daily Mail, the 33-year-old Fenty designer is wearing a bright pink coat unbuttoned above her stomach, showing off a baby bump. She's holding hands with the rapper, also 33 and real name Rakim Mayers, as they share a kiss and pose for photos.

The photographer who took the photos, Miles Diggs, later shared them on his Instagram with the caption, "SHE IS! 📸: @diggzy"



Congrats, guys!

14th April 2022 - Fans are obsessed with Rihanna's cute story about her and A$AP

Rihanna's *stunning* Vogue cover saw her gushing about her relationship with A$AP Rocky throughout the interview - and it's all very cute. What's more, fans are (understandably) obsessed with the whole thing.

Revealing how their relationship became more serious during lockdown, Rihanna told the publication, "He became my family in that time," sharing details on a huge road trip the couple took from LA to New York during the summer of 2020.

She went on, "I cooked our food on this little janky grill I bought from Walmart." The singer added, "I love the simple things but also the grand adventures. There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullshit, it’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side." Cute!

Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna revealed what she loves most about her and A$AP's relationship. "What I love the most about us?," she asked in response to the question, answering, "Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other."

As expected, fans were very much obsessed with Rihanna's cute story, with one tweeting, "Okay Rihanna and Rocky are really cute! I’m so happy for her." Agreed.

Okay Rihanna and Rocky are really cute! I’m so happy for her 😭 pic.twitter.com/WtNSImjXhl — never complain, never explain🖕🏾🫵🏾 (@fentyheat) April 12, 2022

May 2022 - A$AP talks about wanting his and Rihanna's baby to be a 'cool child'

As if their child would ever be anything else, A$AP recently opened up in an interview about wanting his and Rihanna's baby to be "a cool child".

He also shared some rare insights into his famously private relationship with the singer, and how he plans to raise their first child together.

"I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what. I actually love to watch cartoons – I've watched like, Teletubbies, Blue's Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark," he explained to Dazed.

"I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents," he added.

He also opened up about his relationship with Rihanna, and how they always look so stunning on the red carpet together, "I think it’s just natural. We happen to look good together naturally. You know, it would take a lot of work to have us forcefully match before we leave the house. Sometimes we match to a T, or we just wear the same clothes. If I buy a shirt that she likes, I expect to get it stolen… but then I gotta steal it back."

You guys!

8th November 2022 - Rihanna opens up about being a mum and how her baby with A$AP is getting on. Six months after giving birth to their son, Riri opened up to The Washington Post about why they haven't shared his name or a photo. "We just didn’t get around to it yet, really," she said. "We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”

In a similar chat with Vogue, Rihanna detailed more about what her life is like now. “[There’s] not much balance,” she said. “But everything is stimulating. Everything right now is firing off. I’m excited. It’s getting me super motivated, super energised to do new things, to create, and I’m back in the studio and now we’re going to be back on stage for the Super Bowl. Which is just crazy that I even agreed to that, but I am, and I’m excited. Of course being a new mum is insane. It is lovely. It is epic, honestly.”

As for her favourite part of motherhood? "His smile. He is the happiest baby. No matter what you’re doing or what you’re feeling, when he smiles at you everything else just goes away. It’s the best."

Adorable!

18th December 2023 - Rihanna takes to TikTok to share first video of their son

Sharing a clip of the seven-month-old sweetheart on her TikTok account, Rihanna jokingly captioned the post: "Hacked". In the clip, the singer's son – whose name has not yet been revealed – smiles and giggles at the camera as he tries to grab mum's phone.

Unsurprisingly, the video went pretty viral, racking up over three million likes and a lot (like a lot) of comments. "NEPHEW LOOKING HANDSOME BRB CRYING", one fan commented, as another person wrote: "THOSE ROCKY'S EYES".

"So adorable", someone else commented with a love heart emoji, as a fourth fan said: "He's literally a twin of them both! I love seeing her be a mama".

10th January 2023 - Rihanna and A$AP attend the Golden Globes together

Eight months after becoming parents for the first time, Rihanna and A$AP are back on the celebrity scene, this time attending the Golden Globes together. Wearing matching all black everything, it's safe to say the pair were vying for the Coolest Couple In Attendance gong (if that was a thing.)

12th February 2023 - Rihanna is pregnant with their second child!

The singer took to the stage during the Superbowl Half Time show, not only nailing a medley of her best hits, but also revealing the pair are expecting their second child. Cute.

During the event, A$AP was on hand as the ultimate Insta boyfriend, filming it all on his phone:

16th February 2023 - Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their son grace the cover of British Vogue

Introducing fashion's coolest family: The Rockys (?) The pair graced Vogue magazine's March issue alongside their beautiful son, with Riri later revealing she was actually pregnant with their second child at the time and didn't realise.

"We’re best friends with a baby," Rihanna said in the interview. "We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer."

