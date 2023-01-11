Rihanna missed the Golden Globes red carpet, instead making a low-key entrance

Christopher Polk/NBC - Getty Images

Rihanna was one of the most highly anticipated guests at last night's Golden Globes, celebrating the 80th anniversary of the awards ceremony – but was notably absent from the red carpet.

The singer, who was a first-time Golden Globes nominee for her song 'Lift Me Up', from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, opted to skip the red carpet, instead making a more low-key entrance alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The couple arrived slightly later to the star-studded ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel, taking their seats after managing to avoid any of the outside paparazzi photographers.

However, when it came to her fashion choice, the star went high-octane; she arrived wearing a dramatic black Schiaparelli couture gown, which featured a corseted, ruched dress and huge velvet sleeves that cascaded down into a train. She wore her hair centre-parted and pulled back into neat twists, with warm, glowy make-up. Her scene-stealing look was finished with glittering diamond jewellery, strappy black sandals and velvet gloves.

Unfortunately, Rihanna didn't leave the ceremony a winner; she had been nominated alongside the likes of Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga, but the prize for Best Original Song went to Chandrabose and M.M Keeravaani for 'Naatu Naatu' from the film RRR. Other winners on the night included Austin Butler as Best Actor for his turn in the Elvis biopic; Cate Blanchett as Best Actress for her performance in Tár; Angela Bassett as Best Supporting Actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; and Ke Huy Quan as Best Supporting Actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Catch up on all the red-carpet fashion from the 2023 Golden Globes, below:



