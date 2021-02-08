Rihanna makes February feel like summer in this retro tie-dye outfit
This weekend, Rihanna had us dreaming of warmer weather when she posted a photo of her retro summer outfit. She paired a silk tie-dye slip dress with a matching bucket hat, jade earrings, a jade ring, and jade bracelet. "Jade in da shade," she wrote.
Jade has long been considered to be a lucky stone, symbolising purity, serenity and wisdom.
Tie Dye of course enjoyed something of a resurgence in lockdown one, with everyone keenly experimenting with DIY versions at home. The style also experienced a catwalk and street style comeback in 2019 - along with its associations with peaceful protest and laidback counterculture - but Rihanna proves that the colourful print is a forever summer staple.
Earlier this month, the singer, songwriter and entrepreneur welcomed in the new year in similarly inspiring style, wearing a metallic bikini top and crushed silk skirt.
In December, sources confirmed that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were in a relationship, which appears to have been a long time coming.
"They've been inseparable the past few weeks," a source told People. "It's a new relationship, but they both seem very into it." A source told Entertainment Tonight that the two have a very strong, happy relationship.
"They have always had amazing chemistry and Rihanna relates to A$AP and it feels natural, easy and fun," the source said. "She feels very comfortable around him since they’ve known each other for such a long time and also feels a connection to him because his dad is from Barbados." Rihanna, of course, is from Barbados, and posted about the country's independence day today."
Meanwhile, Rihanna's fans still appear to be single-minded: they want a new album. In early January, she gave a candid response to those fans hungry for more music.
"New year's resolution: apply the pressure," she wrote on Instagram.
Resolution should be releasing the album," one fan wrote.
"This comment is sooo 2019. grow up," Rihanna responded.
"I like to antagonise my fans a little bit," she told Entertainment Tonight about her album. Well, they antagonise me, too! So, they get it right back."
In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.
Plus, sign up here to get Harper’s Bazaar magazine delivered straight to your door.
You Might Also Like