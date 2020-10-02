How to watch Rihanna's Savage x Fenty fashion show vol. 2

From Harper's BAZAAR

The Savage x Fenty fashion show is back and better than ever. Rihanna and Amazon presented the latest collection Volume 2 on 2 October.

Featuring Rihanna in a protective face mask and shield strutting backstage in preparation for the show, the stellar line-up of high-profile talent includes Miguel, Rosalía, Travis Scott, and Bad Bunny. Other familiar faces to make an appearance in the star's show are Lizzo, Normani, Demi Moore, and Bella Hadid (get the full list of celebs below the jump). Viewers can expect a lot of lace, latex, and elaborate dance performances.

The first Savage x Fenty show, which was filmed in New York during last year's New York Fashion Week, was easily one of the most talked-about fashion events from 2019. Rihanna's reimagined format of a broadcast runway presentation included high-energy choreography, music, and celebrity cameos, and proved that the concept of the televised lingerie runway show isn't dead after all.

Read on for more details of the highly anticipated Savage x Fenty fashion show.

The Savage x Fenty fashion show will stream on Amazon Prime Video

You can view the Savage x Fenty fashion show anywhere you can stream Amazon Prime Video, including on the following devices.

Smart TVs

Mobile devices

Fire TV or Fire tablet

Apple TV

Chromecast

iOS phone or tablet

Android phone or tablet

Game consoles

Comcast X1

Online on your computer

Rihanna said producing a runway show during a pandemic was the ultimate creative challenge

Rihanna opened up to People magazine about the creative gusto it took to bring the second edition of the Savage x Fenty runway show to life.

"It was a completely different process this year. We had to work around the challenges of Covid-19, keeping everyone safe and their health at the top of our list," Rihanna told the outlet. "It forced us to figure out new ways to produce a show. We had to figure out ways to make this feel as visually enthusiastic as possible. I'm excited, and I'm proud of my team—we pulled it off."

Diversity will always take centre stage in a Rihanna-curated production

The business mogul has ensured that the faces and figures she will be promoting in the show will reflect the reality of the world we live in. Rihanna explained to People ahead of the show's premiere on Amazon that inclusivity will never be viewed as merely a passing trend.

"Inclusivity has always been a part of our brand. That's not a 'right now' thing. It's sad that it's right now for most brands. But that's always been who I am. It's always been how I operate with everything I've done creatively, whether it's make-up or lingerie," Rihanna said. "I get really excited to see people be a part of my brand. It’s not like I went into it thinking, 'Let's make a movement.' I feel great that there are women that are feeling like they see themselves on the stage for the first time. And if we can continue to expand on that, we’ve done more than we really started out trying to do."

Some of the biggest names in music take the stage

In a teaser clip shared by Rihanna herself, the Savage x Fenty founder shared the upcoming performances that are part of the fashion presentation. Miguel, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Mustard, Roddy Rich, and Ella Mai also perform.

A slew of celebrities make cameos

Rihanna proved with last year's show that a diversely cast runway always makes a major impression. Famous faces including Lizzo, Demi Moore, Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid, Will Smith, Christian Combs, Irina Shayk, Big Sean, Paris Hilton, Normani, Rico Nasty, Chika, Erika Jayne, Laura Harrier, Paloma Elsesser, Shea Coulee, Miss 5th Ave, and Jada Essence Hall all appear this year.









This story has been updated.

