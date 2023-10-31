Rihanna Made a Rare Appearance in a Pair of Cherry Cola Leather Pants

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

They’re easier to style than you think.

Leather, leather, leather. There couldn’t be a more perfect fabric for fall. Sure, denim, cozy corduroy, and teddy bear textures come close, but nothing truly compares to the sexy and sleek material. But don’t just take it from me; take it from fashion queen Rihanna.

Rihanna recently stepped out in an all-leather look, completely decked out in a motorcycle jacket and pointed-toe shoes. But what really took the ensemble home were her oxblood leather pants. The pants featured a straight leg, slightly pooling at the floor. They created the perfect low-key yet fashionable statement, which is totally on brand for the business woman.

Spanx Faux Leather Front-Slit Leggings

$128

Buy on Nordstrom

French Connection Crolenda Faux Leather Pants

$118

$71

Buy on Nordstrom

There’s been an uptick in leather looks this year, with celebrities donning the trend left and right. Taylor Swift just wore a leather blazer, turning a work basic into a full on style moment, while Blake Lively took a sexier approach with an unbuttoned leather dress. Diane Keaton slipped into a pair of leather biker boots last month, and Kendall Jenner went the leather moto jacket route. The list goes on, and Rihanna is the latest to join the impressive roster.

Not only are Rihanna’s pants in line with this year’s fashion wave, but they’re surprisingly practical. I own a similar version of these Spanx front-slit leggings, and they’re beyond easy to style. I like to wear my own with an oversized knit sweater and booties, or dress them up with pointed-toe stilettos and a suede jacket. While they may feel bold, the key is thinking of the leather bottoms like any other pair of pants — they easily pair with T-shirts, sneakers, hoodies, and more. In no time, you’ll see how easy they are to integrate into your wardrobe.

Better yet, since leather is oftentimes on the thicker side, they’ll provide you with an extra layer of warmth, making them the perfect fall and winter bottoms. The cherry chocolate color Rihanna wears is additionally perfect for autumn; it reminds me of warm cocoa or holly berries. However, lighter options, like Commando’s flare leggings, mimic that same fall-approved look. Both of the brown tones coordinate well with seasonal color favorites, such as creams, tans, and oranges.

Experiment the Rihanna way by trying out one (or all?) of the below leather pants options.

Get the Look:

Agolde Sloane High-Waist Straight-Leg Recycled Leather Pants

Shop now: $348; nordstrom.com

Commando Faux Leather Flare Leggings

Shop now: $118 (Originally $148); nordstrom.com

Free People Uptown High-Waist Faux Leather Flare Pants

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

NYDJ Petite Marilyn Straight-Leg Faux Leather Pants

Shop now: $89; nordstrom.com

City Chic Plus Size Leather Pants

Shop now: $119; amazon.com

Good American Better Than Leather Faux Leather Good Icon Pants

Shop now: $185; nordstrom.com

Grace Karin Cropped Paper-Bag Pants

Shop now: $41; amazon.com

Misook Pleated Straight-Leg Faux Leather Trousers

Shop now: $358; nordstrom.com



