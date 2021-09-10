Rihanna Looks Like a Golden Python on Her Latest Magazine Cover

Just in time for the latest Savage X Fenty fashion show (it's coming on September 24) Rihanna is the latest famous face to cover Dazed — and her Burberry outfit makes her look like she's covered in gold snakeskin.

Ri features on a trio of covers, wearing custom Burberry in two and a Louis Vuitton cap in the third. In the serpentine cover, she's covered from neck to toes in gold scales, the long sleeves and skin-tight look finishing with sky-high heels and a short, shaggy pixie cut. In the second Burberry-clad cover, she wears an all-white outfit with one of the brand's signature coats, thigh-high boots, and a strappy two-piece bathing suit.

Rihanna Dazed Cover 2

Courtesy

Rihanna Dazed Cover 1

Courtesy

The third cover showcases a sculptural wig topped off with a green trucker hat. Ib Kamara styled all three covers — which celebrate Dazed's 30th anniversary — and Rafael Pavaortti shot the images, including an entire spread showcasing a nude Ri covered in blonde dreadlocks and an image of her wearing a gilt breastplate and feathered gladiator headdress.

Rihanna Dazed Cover 3

Courtesy

Ri's Dazed cover and Fenty fashion show aren't the only things to celebrate. With next week's Met Gala on the calendar, rumors of her attendance are swirling as well as confirmation that she's hosting an after-party for one of fashion's biggest nights.

"If you planning a MET Ball after party ………… don't," she wrote over the official invitation.

Of course, Rihanna has worn some of her most memorable outfits to the Met Gala, including an unforgettable yellow Guo Pei coat, a papal John Galliano creation, and a cerebral patchwork dress from Comme des Garçons.