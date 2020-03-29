Rihanna Left Drake on Read in DJ Spade's Instagram Live Chat

Photo credit: JEWEL SAMAD - Getty Images

Rihanna and Drake have a long, complicated history. They have known each other since 2005 and have been rumored to be dating at various points over the years. Drake has rapped about how he knows his feelings for Rihanna were stronger than hers for him. And then there was what looked like an awkward almost-kiss onstage at the 2016 VMAs. In 2018, Rihanna said in a Vogue interview that she and Drake aren't friends anymore.

"We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either," she told the magazine. "It is what it is."

So, last night, when Drake, Rihanna, and Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant joined DJ Spade's Instagram Live, where they all seemed quite chatty. But once Drake responded to an comment from Rihanna and Durant, he didn't receive a response. In her comment, Rihanna referred to Durant's positive coronavirus diagnosis.

"Is KD allowed in here?" she asked. "Should I wear a mask to live?" She then wrote, "But foreal get well soon KD."

Later, she teased Durant (@easymoneysniper) again: "Back with my mask! @easymoneysniper wya?"

Durant came back with this: "Yo Robyn didn’t u just come from Europe?"Rihanna then informed him that she's been in the U.S. for two months. Durant responded that "that rona was lurkin' over there in December."

Then, Drake took the opportunity to respond to Rihanna. He got in there with a quip of his own: "We have to dead the treyfive corona jokes." Then. Crickets.

The conversation seemed to go on without Drake, and the group moved on without answering that comment. It's always awkward to be the one left on read.

“did they see my message” pic.twitter.com/Em7abZaZVJ — Wild Meat Seller (@PennDusko) March 29, 2020





