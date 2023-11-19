Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, David Beckham and More Attend F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Las Vegas Grand Prix race took place on Saturday and was won by Dutch driver Max Verstappen

Motorsport Images / SplashNews.com Justin Bieber at the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Nov. 18

The stars were out in full force at the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix!

Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, were among the big names who attended the motor racing event held at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday, which was won by Dutch driver Max Verstappen.

Rihanna, 35, oozed rockstar glamour at the event in a black leather jacket with a black hoodie, half-unzipped to reveal a black bra, and a pair of shiny gray Balenciaga pantaleggings. The newly-blonde singer wore her hair in loose waves and accessorized her look with a pair of black visor shades and an embellished choker.

David Becker - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Rihanna attends the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Related: Brad Pitt Attends Grand Prix Practice Session in Las Vegas amid Production on His F1 Movie

Bieber, meanwhile, was photographed receiving the honor of waving the chequered flag, which signals the end of the race, as he stood on a raised podium.

Like Rihanna, Hilton, 42, arrived at the event in elegant black. Her race-appropriate attire included a chic all-black leather outfit with matching leather gloves.

Other celebrities in attendance at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday included David Beckham and son Brooklyn Beckham, Lindsey Vonn, Cara Delevingne, Gordon Ramsay and daughter Holly Ramsay and Casey Affleck.

Paul Citone/Variety via Getty Paris Hilton at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18, 2023

Related: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Make Surprise Appearance at Las Vegas Puma x F1 Collection Launch

The star-studded turnout comes a day after Brad Pitt was spotted at the practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday night.

The 59-year-old actor was seen in a TikTok video shared by ESPN walking around the practice session and in another clip in the pit lane. Pitt’s attendance comes amid his production on an upcoming Apple Original film where he plays veteran Formula 1 driver Sonny Hayes.

Other stars seen at the circuit on Friday included Rod Stewart, Gordon Ramsay and PEOPLE's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive himself, Patrick Dempsey.

Story continues

Rihanna was also seen in Las Vegas on Friday as she made an appearance alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky at the pop-up launch event of the new Puma x F1 collection amid the rapper's new partnership with PUMA.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Bajan singer, who shares two sons with the Rocky, 35, wore a long brown leather Prada coat with several pockets and black pointed pumps.

Rocky, meanwhile, modeled designs from the new Puma collection. As creative director for PUMA’s new partnership with F1, he wore a gray jacket from the collaboration, along with a pair of neon Puma gloves, pants featuring the brand's logo and an "ALLAH” baseball cap.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.