Rihanna Was Just a Little Fashionably Late to the Golden Globes
She made up for it with an epic Schiaparelli Haute Couture look.
While Rihanna has been laying low since the birth of her son, she delighted fans Tuesday by making a fashionably late entrance at the 2023 Golden Globes.
She and A$AP Rocky were the power couple to watch at the prestigious film and television awards show. While they skipped the red carpet, they couldn't escape eagle-eyed fans, who were quick to spot the two sitting among the star-studded crowd throughout the broadcast.
Rihanna was nominated (for the first time) in the category of Best Original Song for her track "Lift Me Up" featured in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." This marked her long-overdue return to music after six years, and while she didn't win an award, she may have won best-dressed.
For the occasion, Rihanna went for luxurious drama in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture piece designed by Daniel Roseberry. The jaw-dropping gown features a black velvet bustier with silk jersey drapé and a sizable stole in black bonded silk velvet. While certainly elegant, the gown's puffed, cloud-like sleeves gave the look a playful touch.
The ensemble was completed with a pair of matching opera gloves, black heeled sandals and glittering jewelry. She quite literally shone bright like a diamond in Cartier earrings studded with platinum diamonds and a hefty choker from Cartier's Sixième Sense collection, decked out in platinum 18k white gold diamonds. Upping the playfulness of her look, Rihanna's hair was swept up in a gelled-back pigtail buns, with a Josephine Baker-style curl framing her face.
Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky looked dapper in a modest black tuxedo that allowed Riri's look to shine even brighter.
