Rihanna just announced the launch date of Fenty Skin

Photo credit: Samir Hussein - Getty Images

From Cosmopolitan

It seems like forever ago that Rihanna trademarked "Fenty Skin" (ok, it was March 25th last year but that's like, 100 in Fenty announcement years).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The trademark registration was listed for “medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care and personal care products (excluding color cosmetics, perfume and other fragrance-only products), and related accessories such as kits, tools and applicators,” and the world has been waiting patiently ever since...

"The Fenty Effect" has been shaping our beauty-buying habits since Riri first launched her make-up line, Fenty Beauty, in late 2017. Queues stretched from the doors of Harvey Nichols and the brand reportedly made an eye-watering $100 million in sales within the first 40 days.

Drinks on you, Riri.

Products such as Pro Filt'r Foundation, £27 forced the beauty industry to take a long, hard look at itself, with 40 inclusive shade catering to every skin tone.

More must-have products followed: Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer, £19 in an impressive 50 shades, the cheek-bone-changing KillaWatt Highlighters, £28, and the high-shine, lip-drenching Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, £17.

Well, the Fenty Skin Instagram account, which has already amassed close to 100,000 followers, finally filled it's first square with a short video of fresh-faced Rihanna testing out her new skincare line.

Eeek!

Rihanna also posted the video on her personal account, alongside the excited announcement: "Ima try my best to be humble about this but, @fentyskin is coming July 31st exclusively at FENTYSKIN.COM!! Y’all ain’t hear it from me 🤫 but you can shop it early if ya drop me your email through the link in my bio..."



The video didn't give too much away, but Rihanna could clearly be seen washing her face with a foaming cleanser, before applying a light pink moisturiser.

Story continues

For now, all we can do is sign up for "early access on July 29th" and just be cool...

*Takes a month off work to check inbox, Rihanna's Instagram and Fenty Skin's Instagram, without taking breaks for food or sleep*

Follow Cassie on Instagram

You Might Also Like