Rihanna Jokes About 'Quiet Luxury' While Wearing A Massive Diamond On Her Toe

Darren Gerrish/BFC - Getty Images

Who cares about quiet luxury when you’re Rihanna?

The Fenty Beauty mogul joked about the internet’s newest favourite trend, which favours timeless elegance and a minimalist sense of style over exaggerated opulence and gaudiness.

In a video posted to her TikTok account yesterday, Rihanna shared a clip of herself stepping out in a pair of black Amina Muaddi strappy heels with bejewelleed lace-up ties. Adorning one of her off-white pedicured toes is a massive pear-shaped diamond toe ring set on a glittering pavé band.

She captioned the video simply, 'Quiet luxury.'

Fans immediately flooded the comments.

'Guess I’m getting a toe ring 🤷🏾♀️,' one user wrote. Another user expressed a similar sentiment, commenting, 'Rihanna rocks a toe ring so I went out and bought a toe ring.'

The blinged-out footwear shown in the video comes from an outfit Rihanna wore in April. At the time, the 'Love on the Brain' singer teased her forthcoming appearance at the 2023 Met Gala—which honoured the legacy of late Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld—by stepping out in New York City in a luxe black-and-white ensemble.

The look consisted of a shaggy white faux-fur minidress from Coperni and a furry black cropped jacket with white trim from Chanel’s Fall 1994 collection. She finished off the look with a custom-made faux-fur top hat, statement 'CC' logo sunglasses in white, and ornate circular pearl-and-diamond stud earrings and rings.

She shared photos of the outfit on Instagram, too, captioning the pictures, 'not even monday.'

